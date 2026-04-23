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karresults.nic.in SSLC result 2026 at kseab.karnataka.gov.in Live: KSEAB result links, login credentials

Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Updated:

karresults.nic.in SSLC result 2026 Live: The students can check and download KSEAB SSLC 10th scorecard PDF on the official websites - kseab.karnataka.gov.in, karresults.nic.in.

karresults.nic.in SSLC result 2026 Live: Check SSLC 10th result at kseab.karnataka.gov.in, karresults.nic.in.
karresults.nic.in SSLC result 2026 Live: Check SSLC 10th result at kseab.karnataka.gov.in, karresults.nic.in. Image Source : PTI File Photo
Bengaluru:

 The Karnataka Board (KSEAB) SSLC, 10th result will be announced shortly on the official websites - kseab.karnataka.gov.in, karresults.nic.in, along with alternative websites - indiaresults.com and via Digilocker, App and SMS. 

The students can check and download KSEAB SSLC 10th scorecard PDF on the official websites - kseab.karnataka.gov.in, karresults.nic.in. To download KSEAB SSLC scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites - kseab.karnataka.gov.in, karresults.nic.in and click on KSEAB SSLC scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. KSEAB SSLC 10th scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save KSEAB SSLC 10th scorecard PDF and take a print out. 

  1. Visit the official websites - kseab.karnataka.gov.in, karresults.nic.in 
  2. Click on KSEAB SSLC 10th scorecard PDF link 
  3. Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials  
  4. KSEAB SSLC 10th marksheet PDF will appear on the screen for download 
  5. Save KSEAB SSLC 10th marksheet PDF and take a print out.  

Live updates :KSEAB SSLC result 2026 Live Updates

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  • 11:28 AM (IST)Apr 23, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Where to check KSEAB SSLC 10th result 2026

    KSEAB SSLC 10th result 2026 websites are - kseab.karnataka.gov.in, karresults.nic.in. To download KSEAB SSLC scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites - kseab.karnataka.gov.in, karresults.nic.in and click on KSEAB SSLC scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. KSEAB SSLC 10th scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save KSEAB SSLC 10th scorecard PDF and take a print out.  

  • 11:23 AM (IST)Apr 23, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    karresults.nic.in SSLC result 2026 at indiaresults.com: How to download SSLC scorecard

    The students can follow these steps to download KSEAB SSLC, 10th marksheet PDF via indiaresults.com. To download SSLC, 10th marksheet PDF, students need to click on SSLC, Class 10 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. KSEAB SSLC, 10th marksheet PDF will be available for download. Save KSEAB SSLC, 10th marksheet PDF and take a print out. 

  • 11:22 AM (IST)Apr 23, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    karresults.nic.in SSLC result 2026 at kseab.karnataka.gov.in: How to download 10th scorecard

    Visit the official websites - kseab.karnataka.gov.in, karresults.nic.in 
    Click on KSEAB SSLC 10th scorecard PDF link 
    Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials  
    KSEAB SSLC 10th marksheet PDF will appear on the screen for download 
    Save KSEAB SSLC 10th marksheet PDF and take a print out.  

  • 11:22 AM (IST)Apr 23, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    karresults.nic.in SSLC pass marks

    The students need to secure 33 per cent in aggregate and in subject to clear the SSLC, Class 10 exam 2026. The students can check and download KSEAB SSLC 10th scorecard PDF on the official websites - kseab.karnataka.gov.in, karresults.nic.in. To download KSEAB SSLC scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites - kseab.karnataka.gov.in, karresults.nic.in and click on KSEAB SSLC scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. KSEAB SSLC 10th scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save KSEAB SSLC 10th scorecard PDF and take a print out.  

  • 11:17 AM (IST)Apr 23, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    karresults.nic.in SSLC 10th scorecard login credentials

    karresults.nic.in SSLC 10th scorecard login credentials are - application number, date of birth. The students can check and download KSEAB SSLC 10th scorecard PDF on the official websites - kseab.karnataka.gov.in, karresults.nic.in. To download KSEAB SSLC scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites - kseab.karnataka.gov.in, karresults.nic.in and click on KSEAB SSLC scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. KSEAB SSLC 10th scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save KSEAB SSLC 10th scorecard PDF and take a print out.  

  • 11:15 AM (IST)Apr 23, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to download KSEAB SSLC 10th scorecard PDF

    The students can check and download KSEAB SSLC 10th scorecard PDF on the official websites - kseab.karnataka.gov.in, karresults.nic.in. To download KSEAB SSLC scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites - kseab.karnataka.gov.in, karresults.nic.in and click on KSEAB SSLC scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. KSEAB SSLC 10th scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save KSEAB SSLC 10th scorecard PDF and take a print out.  

  • 11:14 AM (IST)Apr 23, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    KSEAB SSLC result login credentials

    KSEAB SSLC result login credentials are - application number, date of birth. The students can check and download KSEAB SSLC 10th scorecard PDF on the official websites - kseab.karnataka.gov.in, karresults.nic.in. To download KSEAB SSLC scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites - kseab.karnataka.gov.in, karresults.nic.in and click on KSEAB SSLC scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. KSEAB SSLC 10th scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save KSEAB SSLC 10th scorecard PDF and take a print out.  

  • 11:14 AM (IST)Apr 23, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    KSEAB SSLC result links

    KSEAB SSLC result links are - kseab.karnataka.gov.in, karresults.nic.in. To download KSEAB SSLC scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites - kseab.karnataka.gov.in, karresults.nic.in and click on KSEAB SSLC scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. KSEAB SSLC 10th scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save KSEAB SSLC 10th scorecard PDF and take a print out. 

     

  • 11:13 AM (IST)Apr 23, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    KSEAB SSLC result when

    KSEAB SSLC result will be available on the websites - kseab.karnataka.gov.in, karresults.nic.in from 12 PM. The students can check and download KSEAB SSLC 10th scorecard PDF on the official websites - kseab.karnataka.gov.in, karresults.nic.in. To download KSEAB SSLC scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites - kseab.karnataka.gov.in, karresults.nic.in and click on KSEAB SSLC scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. KSEAB SSLC 10th scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save KSEAB SSLC 10th scorecard PDF and take a print out.  

  • 11:13 AM (IST)Apr 23, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    KSEAB SSLC result websites

    KSEAB SSLC result websites are - kseab.karnataka.gov.in, karresults.nic.in. The students can check and download KSEAB SSLC 10th scorecard PDF on the official websites - kseab.karnataka.gov.in, karresults.nic.in. To download KSEAB SSLC scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites - kseab.karnataka.gov.in, karresults.nic.in and click on KSEAB SSLC scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. KSEAB SSLC 10th scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save KSEAB SSLC 10th scorecard PDF and take a print out. 

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KSEAB Karnataka Class 10 Results
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