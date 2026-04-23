karresults.nic.in SSLC result 2026 at kseab.karnataka.gov.in Live: KSEAB result links, login credentials

Bengaluru:

The Karnataka Board (KSEAB) SSLC, 10th result will be announced shortly on the official websites - kseab.karnataka.gov.in, karresults.nic.in, along with alternative websites - indiaresults.com and via Digilocker, App and SMS.

The students can check and download KSEAB SSLC 10th scorecard PDF on the official websites - kseab.karnataka.gov.in, karresults.nic.in. To download KSEAB SSLC scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites - kseab.karnataka.gov.in, karresults.nic.in and click on KSEAB SSLC scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. KSEAB SSLC 10th scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save KSEAB SSLC 10th scorecard PDF and take a print out.