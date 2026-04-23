West Bengal elections 2026: Several injured in crude bomb attack in Murshidabad

Murshidabad :

Several people were injured after some unidentified persons hurled a crude bomb in the Murshidabad district of West Bengal on Thursday, as phase one of polling continues in the state. The incident happened in Nowda, which triggered panic among the locals.

"They were abusing us... We don't bother anyone," a person, who was injured in the attack, told news agency PTI.

This is the second such attack that has happened in the district in less than 24 hours. Last night, crude bombs were hurled near the Shivnagar Primary School that left a woman injured. Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate Sahina Mumtaz Khan, who was nearby, escaped unhurt.

Following the incident, the security was heightened in the Murshidabad district, which has been marred by consistent violence and henceforth has been kept under surveillance by the Election Commission of India (ECI). "Strong action will be taken. A report has been sought regarding the incident," Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Manoj Agarwal said, as quoted by PTI, after the incident.

Scuffle between TMC, Humayun Kabir

Later, a scuffle also broke out between Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers and Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AUJP) founder Humayun Kabir in Murshidabad. Kabir, an expelled Trinamool leader, was trying to visit the area where a crude bomb attack was reported, but was stopped by TMC workers, leading to the scuffle.

A video was also shared by news agency ANI showing the clashes between the TMC workers and Kabir.

"In Nowda, Rejinagar and all 22 seats of Murshidabad, peaceful elections are taking place. But in two booths of Nowda here, in number 9 and number 10, some incident happened overnight. They snatched the bags of local Police," Kabir told ANI.