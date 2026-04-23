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CBSE 10th second session exam from May 15; datesheet released

Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Published: ,Updated:

CBSE 10th datesheet 2026: As per CBSE, CBSE Class 10 exam will be held from May 15 to 21, 2026.

CBSE 10th datesheet out.
CBSE 10th datesheet out. Image Source : PTI File Photo
New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the datesheet for the second session exam. As per CBSE, CBSE Class 10 exam will be held from May 15 to 21, 2026. 

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