MCC NEET UG counselling 2026 round 2 seat matrix out; 659 new seats added

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) NEET UG Counselling round two seat matrix has been issued. MCC has added 659 new MBBS, BDS, BSc nursing seats for the round two counselling process. The candidates who wish to apply for MCC NEET UG counselling 2026 can do so on the official website - mcc.nic.in. The last date to apply for round 2 counselling is September 8.

In the NEET UG round one counselling 2026, MCC allotted over 29,000 seats and a total of 31,728 seats were offered.

MCC NEET UG Round 2 Counselling 2026: Important dates

Round 2 registration date: September 3 to 8

Round 2 Choice Filling Date: September 3 to 9

Choice locking: September 8 to 9

Round 2 seat allotment date: September 11

Reporting to institute: September 12 to 18, 2026.

How to apply for MCC NEET UG round 2 counselling 2026 at mcc.nic.in

The candidates can apply for NEET UG round 2 counselling on the official website - mcc.nic.in. To apply for NEET round 2 counselling 2026, candidates need to visit the official website - mcc.nic.in and click on MCC NEET counselling registration link. Pay the prescribed counselling fee, and fill in and lock their preferred choices of colleges and courses within the stipulated timeline. Seat allotment will be carried out after each round based on several factors, including the candidate's NEET rank, category, reservation policy, preferences submitted during counselling, and the availability of seats.

Candidates who are allotted a seat must report to the designated institute for document verification and completion of admission formalities within the specified deadline.

NEET UG round 2 counselling 2026: List of documents required

NEET UG 2026 scorecard NEET UG 2026 admit card Class 10 and 12 mark sheets and certificates Valid identity proof Passport-size photographs Domicile certificate (if applicable) Category/EWS certificate (if applicable) Any additional documents specified by the counselling authority.

MCC announces three new rules

No physical reporting: As per MCC's new guidelines, candidates who receive a seat allotment and select the "upgrade" or "willing to upgrade" option in subsequent rounds will no longer need to physically report to the allotted college. The candidates can participate in the further rounds as their seat remain protected in the counselling system.

Seat resignation facility: An online resignation facility for candidates has been introduced who wish to leave their allotted seats during the counselling process. Candidates can submit resignation requests within the specified deadline through the MCC counselling portal.

Online facility for NRI quota applicants: Candidates seeking NRI reservation benefits can upload their required documents through the MCC counselling portal - mcc.nic.in.

Academic session for 2026-27 batch from September 8

According to the schedule shared by the MCC, the academic session for undergraduate medical courses will begin on September 8, even as counselling for the subsequent rounds continues for vacant seats.

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