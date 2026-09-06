Will CBSE CTET 2026 be held on October 9? Here's what we know so far

New Delhi:

Is Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2026 going to be held on October 9? Lots of viral posts claimed that CBSE is scheduled to conduct CTET on October 9, however, there is no official update from the exam conducting agency - CBSE. As per the viral claims, CTET will be held on October 9, and the admit card is going to be released on October 4. CBSE CTET admit card once released, will be available for download on the official website - ctet.nic.in.

How to download CTET hall ticket at ctet.nic.in

To download CTET hall ticket 2026, candidates need to visit the official website - ctet.nic.in and click on CTET hall ticket PDF link. Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials. CBSE CTET hall ticket PDF will be available for download on the screen, save CTET hall ticket PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website- ctet.nic.in

Click on CTET hall ticket PDF link

Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials

CTET hall ticket will appear on the screen for download

Save CBSE CTET hall ticket PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

How to download CTET city slip at ctet.nic.in

The candidates can check and download CBSE CTET September city slip 2026 PDF on the official website- ctet.nic.in. To download CBSE CTET city slip 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- ctet.nic.in and click on CBSE CTET city slip PDF link. Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials. CBSE CTET city slip 2026 PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save CBSE CTET city slip PDF and take a print out.

CBSE CTET paper pattern 2026

CBSE CTET exam is divided into two papers. The paper I is for candidates who want to teach in classes I-V, while the paper II is for those who want to teach in classes VI-VIII. The exam consists of 150 MCQs and there is no negative marking.

For paper I

- Child Development and Pedagogy

- Language I and Language II

- Mathematics

- Environmental Studies

For paper II

- Child Development and Pedagogy

- Language I and Language II

- Mathematics

- Social Studies or Science.

For details on CBSE CTET 2026, please visit the official website - ctet.nic.in.

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