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BRICS Summit 2026 LIVE: New Delhi Declaration adopted, world leaders to attend final session today

Written By: Arushi Jaiswal
Updated:

BRICS Summit 2026 LIVE: India is hosting the BRICS Summit at the sprawling venue in central Delhi on September 12-13. The first day saw the attendance of Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and several other heads of state, among other top dignitaries.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and other world leaders, poses for the family photo during the 18th BRICS Summit at Bharat Mandapam.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and other world leaders, poses for the family photo during the 18th BRICS Summit at Bharat Mandapam. Image Source : ANI
New Delhi:

The 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi will conclude today (September 13), with world leaders set to attend the final session of the two-day gathering. The final session, titled 'Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability: Shaping the Future for Inclusive Global Growth,' will be attended by participating leaders. India has adopted 'Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability' as the theme for its BRICS presidency this year.

Earlier on Saturday, the BRICS Summit adopted a joint declaration by consensus after overcoming sharp differences between the United Arab Emirates and Iran over the West Asia conflict. The declaration notably avoided any direct reference to the US over its attacks on Iran. In the New Delhi Declaration, the BRICS leaders appeared to endorse India's call for ending the conflict through "dialogue and diplomacy" while stressing the need for collective efforts to ensure the smooth flow of global trade, supply chains, and energy in accordance with "applicable" international law.

BRICS, comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, expanded in 2024 to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the UAE and Saudi Arabia, with Indonesia joining in 2025. Belarus, Bolivia, Kazakhstan, Cuba, Malaysia, Nigeria, Thailand, Uganda, Uzbekistan and Vietnam became BRICS partner countries last year.

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Live updates :BRICS Summit 2026

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  • 7:01 AM (IST)Sep 13, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Iranian President Pezeshkian meets Abu Dhabi Crown Prince in Delhi

    Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian held talks with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in New Delhi on the sidelines of the BRICS summit on Saturday. The meeting assumed significance as relations between the two sides came under severe strain after Iran targeted many US bases in the UAE in the last few months as part of its retaliation to the US attacks on Iranian installations.

  • 7:01 AM (IST)Sep 13, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan arrives in New Delhi

    Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud arrived in New Delhi for the 18th BRICS Summit.

  • 6:38 AM (IST)Sep 13, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    BRICS leaders express concern about 'growing risks' of nuclear danger and conflict

    BRICS leaders on Saturday expressed serious concern over "deliberate attacks" on civilian infrastructure and peaceful nuclear facilities under full safeguards of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), while underlining that nuclear safety and security must always be upheld, including in "armed conflicts". In the 'New Delhi Declaration' adopted on the first day of the two-day BRICS Summit, being hosted by India, the leaders also expressed concerns about the "growing risks of nuclear danger and conflict".

     

  • 6:36 AM (IST)Sep 13, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    BRICS countries

    BRICS, comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, expanded in 2024 to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the UAE and Saudi Arabia, with Indonesia joining in 2025. Belarus, Bolivia, Kazakhstan, Cuba, Malaysia, Nigeria, Thailand, Uganda, Uzbekistan and Vietnam became BRICS partner countries last year.

  • 6:36 AM (IST)Sep 13, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    New Delhi declaration adopted unanimously

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the adoption of the declaration at the end of the opening day's deliberations in the presence of Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and other top leaders of the bloc. In a major diplomatic victory for India, the BRICS grouping adopted the consensus joint declaration on Saturday after overcoming sharp differences between the United Arab Emirates and Tehran regarding the West Asia conflict, but skipped any direct mention of the US strikes on Iran or the Iranian military's attacks on several Gulf Arab nations. READ

  • 6:31 AM (IST)Sep 13, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    18th BRICS Summit to conclude today

    The 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi will conclude today (September 13), with world leaders set to attend the final session of the two-day gathering. The final session, titled 'Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability: Shaping the Future for Inclusive Global Growth,' will be attended by participating leaders. India has adopted 'Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability' as the theme for its BRICS presidency this year.

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