BRICS Summit 2026 LIVE: New Delhi Declaration adopted, world leaders to attend final session today

New Delhi:

The 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi will conclude today (September 13), with world leaders set to attend the final session of the two-day gathering. The final session, titled 'Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability: Shaping the Future for Inclusive Global Growth,' will be attended by participating leaders. India has adopted 'Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability' as the theme for its BRICS presidency this year.

Earlier on Saturday, the BRICS Summit adopted a joint declaration by consensus after overcoming sharp differences between the United Arab Emirates and Iran over the West Asia conflict. The declaration notably avoided any direct reference to the US over its attacks on Iran. In the New Delhi Declaration, the BRICS leaders appeared to endorse India's call for ending the conflict through "dialogue and diplomacy" while stressing the need for collective efforts to ensure the smooth flow of global trade, supply chains, and energy in accordance with "applicable" international law.

BRICS, comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, expanded in 2024 to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the UAE and Saudi Arabia, with Indonesia joining in 2025. Belarus, Bolivia, Kazakhstan, Cuba, Malaysia, Nigeria, Thailand, Uganda, Uzbekistan and Vietnam became BRICS partner countries last year.

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