In message to West, PM Modi says BRICS not against anyone, proposes 10-point roadmap for global governance

New Delhi:

The BRCIS is not a bloc that is against anyone and the Global South needs to be a rule-maker, underlined Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, while proposing a 10-point roadmap for global governance and calling for reforms at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

While addressing the global leaders at the 18th BRICS Summit at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, the Prime Minister stressed on transforming the 'pyramid of privilege' into a 'platform of partnership', where every country would have a stake and be able to raise their voice.

For this, PM Modi said focus must be made on three points: representation, responsiveness and rule-making.

"While strengthening BRICS, we must also chart a course for global reform. The current structure of global governance resembles a pyramid: power and decision-making are concentrated at the top, while the lower tiers consist of nations that are affected by these decisions yet unable to shape them," he said.

"I would like to state that reform of the UN Security Council can no longer be postponed," he added, "Negotiations on this matter must be linked to a definite timeframe and clear outcomes. Similarly, voting power, leadership positions, and policy priorities within financial institutions must align with today's economic realities."

PM proposes emergency support network for seafarers

The Prime Minister also called on keeping the sea routes safe for seafarers, highlighting their critical contribution in the global trade. For this, he said a 'Seafarers' Emergency Support Network' must be established. His remark comes in context of the recent attacks on merchant vessels in the Strait of Hormuz since the beginning of the US-Iran war.

"The third point I wish to raise concerns rule-making. Ensuring equal participation in defining future global rules is crucial. Domains such as AI, cyberspace, outer space, biotechnology, and critical technologies are not only shaping future opportunities but also defining future rules," he said.

"We must strive to transform the Global South from a 'rule-taker' into a 'rule-shaper.' Through BRICS, we can equip young diplomats and policymakers from Global South nations with negotiation skills, practical training, and legal expertise," he added.

In his message, PM Modi said the Global South should become a rule-maker, adding that India was ready to take the lead in this endeavor. He said India's message by hosting the BRCIS Summit is clear: if the future is shared, then the right to shape it must also be shared.

"Friends, the message from this BRICS Summit being hosted by India should be clear. If our future is shared, the right to shape that future should also be shared. From voice to impact, from privilege to partnership, this should be the guiding resolve of BRICS at present. Thank you very much," he said, while concluding his brief address.

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