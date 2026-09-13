Indian-origin woman shot dead in California after months of stalking, accused dies by suicide

Sacramento (California) :

A 38-year-old Indian-origin woman was shot dead outside a restaurant in Sacramento, California, after allegedly being stalked for months by a 22-year-old man from India, according to the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS). The accused, identified as Rohit, later died from what authorities described as a self-inflicted gunshot wound following a police standoff.

The incident took place on September 8 at a shopping centre in Sacramento. According to DHS, Rohit approached the woman, identified as Shalini Thakur, at her car. When she tried to escape, he allegedly chased her, pulled out a gun and fired at her several times.

Woman shot after alleged chase

According to the DHS account, Thakur collapsed after being shot. Rohit allegedly fired another shot at her head from close range before fleeing the scene in his vehicle. Following the shooting, witnesses provided investigators with information about the vehicle. Authorities later located Rohit on eastbound Highway 50 near Watt Avenue.

When deputies attempted to stop him, he stopped on the freeway, leading to a police standoff that brought traffic in the area to a standstill for several hours. Rohit was later found slumped over in the driver's seat with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Authorities subsequently determined that he had died.

Rohit allegedly stalked Thakur for months

According to the information provided by DHS and local authorities, Rohit's alleged harassment of Thakur had been continuing for months. Investigators said the stalking dated back to at least January 2026, when Thakur discovered an Apple AirTag under the hood of her car.

The allegations against Rohit also included tampering with her vehicle. He reportedly deflated the tyres of her car and later followed her to work, apparently so he could pretend to offer her help.

Authorities further alleged that Rohit had obtained a copy of Thakur's apartment key and used it to enter her home while she was sleeping.

Restraining order did not stop alleged stalking

Thakur had obtained a restraining order against Rohit in May, according to the information provided. However, authorities said he continued to stalk her as recently as July.

The case had earlier been reported to authorities in March. According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, Thakur initially declined to pursue criminal charges or seek a restraining order. Deputies later urged her in May to obtain one, which she did. In her court petition for the restraining order, Thakur reportedly said she knew Rohit as a DoorDash delivery driver. She alleged that he would park outside her home for hours and speak to her daily. Sergeant Amar Gandhi, a spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office, said the two worked for different employers but were friends who had known each other for around two years.

Gandhi said Rohit's behaviour had become increasingly alarming by January. He described the situation as a case in which Rohit had developed a "real fixation" on Thakur.

Mother spoke to Thakur shortly before killing

Thakur's mother, Sudesh Kumari, said she spoke to her daughter by phone at around 2 pm on September 8, roughly an hour before the shooting. According to her mother, Thakur said she would call back after 15 minutes. However, she never made that call.

The shooting later took place at the shopping centre in Sacramento, where authorities said Rohit approached Thakur and allegedly opened fire.

DHS says Rohit entered US through Arizona

A spokesperson for the US Department of Homeland Security said Rohit was an undocumented immigrant from India who entered the United States through Arizona in 2023. According to the spokesperson, he was apprehended by US Border Patrol and later released under the administration of President Joe Biden.

The exact details of Rohit's legal residency status were not immediately clear, according to the information provided. DoorDash said it was cooperating with the Sheriff's Office investigation. A company spokesperson described the incident as a tragedy and said the company's thoughts were with Thakur's family and loved ones. The investigation into the shooting, the alleged stalking and the circumstances surrounding Rohit's death remains ongoing.

(With inputs from ANI, AP)

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