UGC NET June admit card 2026 OUT for September 9, 10 re-exams, direct link to download

The University Grants Commission (UGC)-NET June admit card has been released for September 9, 10 re-exams. UGC NET June re-exam hall ticket is available for download on the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The UGC NET June re-exam is scheduled to be held on September 9 and 10 for English, Commerce and Sociology.

How to download UGC NET June re-exam admit card 2026 at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

The candidates can check and download UGC NET June re-exam admit card 2026 PDF on the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in. To download UGC NET June re-exam admit card 2026 PDF, candidates need to visit the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in and click on UGC NET June hall ticket PDF link. Use application number, password as the required login credentials. UGC NET June re-exam hall ticket PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save UGC NET June re-exam admit card 2026 PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Click on UGC NET June re-exam admit card 2026 PDF link

Use application number, password as the required login credentials

UGC NET June re-exam hall ticket 2026 PDF will appear on the screen for download

Save UGC NET June re-exam admit card 2026 PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

UGC NET June re-exam admit card 2026 will contain candidate's name, roll number, date of birth, exam date, shift timings, exam centre address, other details. UGC NET June city slip was earlier released on ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

UGC NET result out across 84 subjects; 24.31% qualify

The UGC NET result was earlier announced on August 28 across 84 subjects. A total of 24.31 per cent candidates got qualified across 84 subjects; 4,241 candidates qualified for JRF and Assistant Professors posts, 45,904 for Assistant Professor and admission to PhD and 97,434 for PhD.

The candidates can check and download UGC NET scorecard PDF on the official portal - ugcnet.nta.nic.in. To download UGC NET scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in and click on UGC NET scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. UGC NET scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save UGC NET scorecard PDF and take a print out.

UGC NET cut off

Persian has the highest UGC NET JRF cut off marks at 254, followed by Geography and Arabic with 250 marks each. Meanwhile, Kashmiri and Bodo has the lowest JRF cut off marks with 150 followed by Konkani - 152 marks, Chinese - 158 marks.

Popular subjects like Political Science has a JRF cut off marks at 222, Philosophy - 236, Psychology - 204, History - 190, Mass Communication - 190 marks.

For details on UGC NET June re-exam admit card, please visit the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

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UGC NET result 2026 OUT at ugcnet.nta.nic.in; 24.31% qualify across 84 subjects