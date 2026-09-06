Delhi schools to remain shut on September 11 for BRICS summit

New Delhi:

The schools in Delhi will remain closed on September 11 for BRICS summit. The Directorate of Education has announced closure for all its schools and offices, the government schools and recognised unaided private schools will also be closed.

Schools, government offices to be closed on September 11 ahead of BRICS summit

All central government offices in New Delhi will remain closed on Friday. Apart from this, the Delhi LG has also declared a holiday on 11th September 2026 in view of BRICS Summit preparations. The BRICS summit is scheduled to take place at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi on September 12 and 13.

The Summit will be attended by leaders from about thirty BRICS members and partner countries, Heads of International Organizations and business representatives from BRICS nations including India. “Recognising the magnitude of this event, the substantial logistical arrangements involved and to minimise inconvenience to the general public, it has been decided to keep the Central Government offices located in Delhi/New Delhi closed on Friday, the 11th of September 2026 (12th and 13th of September 2026 being Saturday and Sunday respectively),” it said.

In the meantime, the Public Works Department (PWD) said it started beautification and road improvement works in areas around Bharat Mandapam, the airport, Rajghat and other key locations ahead of the BRICS summit. The Delhi government has directed the PWD and other civic agencies to make necessary arrangements for the international event.

PWD begins beautification and road improvement works

A PWD official sad that during the summit, various heads of state and foreign delegates are expected to visit Delhi and the work has already started, and officials have been directed to prune trees, clean roads and ensure there is no waterlogging.

The PWD said it has identified areas around Bharat Mandapam, Hyderabad House, Vigyan Bhawan, Ambedkar Bhawan, Sushma Swaraj Bhawan, major five-star hotels and Rajghat for improvement works. The summit is scheduled to be held on September 12-13, with Bharat Mandapam hosting the main event and several bilateral meetings. In this regard, the roads leading to major tourist destinations, including Qutub Minar, Red Fort, Humayun's Tomb, Connaught Place, Dilli Haat and Mehrauli Archaeological Park, will also be revamped.

Also Read:

BRICS: What are key highlights, vision and theme of India's 2026 Presidency