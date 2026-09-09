Punjabi singer-actor Ammy Virk attacked in Canada? Father reveals the truth behind the firing incident

Punjabi singer and actor Ammy Virk has been making headlines after reports emerged that shots were fired at a car believed to be part of his convoy. The incident has left fans of the Nikka Jaildar actor concerned. However, his father, Kuljit Singh, has now reacted to the firing incident and clarified what happened. Read on to know what he said.

Ammy Virk's father reveals the truth behind singer's firing incident

In a conversation with The Tribune, Ammy Virk's father, Kuljit Singh, dismissed the reports and assured that Ammy was safe. He added, "He has no enmity with anyone." He further said that, according to information from Ammy's brother, the firing was not aimed at the singer’s vehicle. Instead, the incident was reportedly connected to the concert organisers.

Punjabi singer-actor Ammy Virk attacked in Canada?

For the unversed, the incident took place on September 5, shortly after Ammy Virk’s performance at Rogers Forum in Abbotsford. According to reports, a vehicle was allegedly targeted in a shooting on McCallum Road at around 11 pm. The Abbotsford Police Department is currently investigating the matter and is also looking into whether the vehicle fire was connected to the shooting.

According to reports, a vehicle travelling through the 2500-block of McCallum Road came under fire from occupants of another vehicle shortly after 11 pm on September 5.

Ammy Virk performs at Rogers Forum during Unity Tour

Ammy Virk recently performed at Rogers Forum in Abbotsford as part of his Unity Tour. After the concert, he took to Instagram to express his gratitude and thanked the audience and his fans for their love and support. His caption read, "Thank you so much Vancouver (BC). Hope you guyz liked that show... that was our last show of Unity Tour…" Take a look below:

Ammy Virk's work front

On the work front, Ammy Virk was last seen in Zakhma Toh Chardikala Tak alongside Simranjit Dhillon and Parminder Gill. The film hit theatres on May 26, 2026. Before this, he appeared in the Punjabi drama Bambukat 2, which also stars Karamjit Anmol and Varun Narang in key roles. The film was released in theatres on February 20, 2026, and was directed by Pankaj Batra.

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