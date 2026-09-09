From 'mediator' to 'tightrope': Pakistan's big admission as US-Iran conflict escalates

Once patting its own back for being a mediator in the now-collapsed ceasefire, Pakistan is now facing a delicate diplomatic challenge amid escalating tensions between the United States and Iran, with Defence Minister Khawaja Asif describing Islamabad’s position as a "tightrope walk" given its close ties with both Iran and the Gulf countries involved in the conflict.

Speaking about Pakistan's possible role in future negotiations between Washington and Tehran, Asif said Islamabad had "brotherly relations" with all the Gulf countries as well as Iran, and that these ties were "very dear" to Pakistan.

He said the situation had forced Islamabad to carefully assess how far it could engage in the conflict, where it should exercise restraint and whether it could afford to remain on the sidelines.

Pakistan has sought to mediate between the US and Iran in an effort to help end the conflict in West Asia, but talks have so far failed to produce a lasting settlement.

Another dilemma for Pak: Houthi-Saudi Arabia tensions and Mecca pact

Meanwhile, Asif also warned that the collective-defence provisions of the newly signed Makkah Defence Alliance involving Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkiye could come into force if there was aggression against any member.

His remarks came hours after Iran-aligned Houthi forces in Yemen launched a series of missile and drone attacks on Saudi Arabia, targeting cities as well as economic, energy and other infrastructure. At least 73 civilians were reportedly injured.

"There should be no ambiguity" about the alliance’s joint-defence commitments, Asif said in an interview with Geo TV, stressing that Pakistan would honour its obligations to Saudi Arabia under the agreement.

However, he clarified that the pact was defensive in nature and did not authorise the three countries to launch attacks against another state on their own initiative.

Any response would be triggered by aggression against one of the member states, he said.

Asif also warned the Houthis against allowing the Yemen conflict to spill over into Saudi Arabia. He said the agreement’s collective-defence provisions could become operative if the group attempted to “export” the conflict beyond Yemen.

The minister described the Houthis as non-state actors and said there was sympathy for Iran in parts of the Muslim world, including Yemen, amid its confrontation with the United States.

The latest escalation comes against the backdrop of Yemen’s long-running conflict, in which a Saudi-led coalition has supported the internationally recognised Yemeni government against the Houthis. The Houthis said their latest attacks were retaliation for recent Saudi airstrikes on areas of northwestern Yemen under their control.

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