Delhi rape-murder: Accused Rahul Meena raped another woman before killing IRS officer's daughter

New Delhi:

Shocking details have emerged in the rape and murder case of a 22-year-old daughter of an IRS officer, who was allegedly strangled to death at her home in Delhi's posh Kailash Hills residential society. According to the police, the accused had allegedly assaulted another woman just hours earlier in Rajasthan before travelling to the national capital.

The victim, an IIT graduate preparing for the civil services examination, was found dead by her parents when they returned home from the gym around 8 am on Wednesday. Her father is a civil servant and her mother a dentist, while her 25-year-old brother works in Mumbai.

Accused raped another woman in Rajasthan, fled to Delhi

Police have arrested a 23-year-old former household employee, identified as Rahul Meena, on Wednesday. He is accused of strangling the victim using a mobile charger cable after sexually assaulting her.

Investigators have found that Meena had allegedly raped a woman in Rajasthan’s Alwar on April 21. He reportedly assaulted her, bit her, and threatened to kill her before leaving for Delhi. The victim is a woman married to an acquaintance of Meena.

He reached the capital on April 22 and is alleged to have committed the crime the same morning.

Shocking chain of events

CCTV footage shows the accused in the Kailash Hills area around 6.30 am on Wednesday. He was later seen leaving the house at about 7.15 am. According to police, he changed his clothes before fleeing.

Officials believe he spent around 40 minutes inside the house, during which he allegedly raped and strangled the victim and then escaped with cash and valuables in a black backpack.

Possible motive and investigation

Police suspect the crime may have been driven by a grudge against the family, who had dismissed him from employment two months ago. However, investigators say robbery may not have been the only motive.

Sources indicate that the accused may have already been targeting the victim and could have intended both sexual assault and theft. His alleged addiction to online gambling is also being examined as a possible factor behind the crime.

According to police sources, the victim was academically outstanding and had topped her class in Class 12 at the national level. She had graduated from IIT and was preparing for the civil services examination at the time of her death.

Also read: Inside brutal rape-murder of IRS officer's daughter in Delhi; horrific chain of events revealed