Dawood Ibrahim's suspected aide Salim Dola nabbed in Turkey

New Delhi:

In a significant international operation, Turkish authorities have arrested alleged Indian drug mafia figure Salim Dola in Istanbul. Indian security agencies have confirmed the development, calling it a major breakthrough in the fight against global drug trafficking. Dola is believed to be a key player in an international narcotics network that spans multiple countries.

According to sources, Dola had been operating a vast drug syndicate for years, reportedly controlling operations from abroad. His network is said to be linked to the global synthetic drugs trade, with supply chains reaching several regions, including India.

Investigators believe he managed a major channel for drug distribution into India while staying outside the country.

Underworld links raise serious concerns

One of the most serious aspects of the case is Dola’s alleged connection to underworld networks linked to Dawood Ibrahim. Officials say these links could point to a deeper nexus between organized crime and international drug trafficking, something agencies have been tracking for years.

Operations from Mumbai to Dubai

Dola was originally active in Mumbai before reportedly shifting his base to Dubai, from where he continued to run his operations. In recent months, Indian agencies had already tightened the net around his network.

In 2025, Mumbai Police arrested several of his close aides and even detained members of his family as part of the crackdown.

Red corner notice and reward issued

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had earlier issued a Red Corner Notice against Dola and announced a reward for information leading to his arrest.

His capture is now expected to help investigators uncover crucial details about the wider network. Despite the arrest, bringing Dola back to India may not be straightforward. Officials indicate that extradition from Turkey could be legally complex.

Indian agencies are now exploring international channels, possibly involving the UAE, to secure his transfer to India for further investigation. Security officials believe that Dola’s arrest could open the door to major revelations about international drug routes, financial networks, and underworld connections.