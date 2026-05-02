Massive protest erupts in Bengal's Falta, locals allege threats and intimidation by TMC workers

Kolkata:

Massive protests erupted in West Bengal's Falta as locals alleged threats and intimidation by TMC workers ahead of the counting of votes for the West Bengal Assembly elections on May 4. Massive protests erupted in West Bengal's Falta as locals alleged threats and intimidation by TMC workers ahead of the counting of votes for the West Bengal Assembly elections on May 4. During the protest, the locals had a heated argument with security personnel in Falta area as they are alleging that TMC leaders are threatening them.

Residents of Hasimnagar allege harassment by TMC workers

Residents of Hasimnagar allege harassment by TMC workers. A voter said, "This has been happening since yesterday. TMC goons entered our village, harassed women and beat up people. The head of our gram panchayat is from TMC and he is not voted to power, he is chosen by the party. Jahangir Khan came here and threatened us that if they will come to power, they will rape our women and kill us. This is why people became alert since yesterday. We organized a strike on Dum Dum Road and it went on till last night. We were given time till 10 AM today. When no action was taken, we again came out to ask why that person was not arrested till now. The police came and did lathi charge, even on girls. People had to be hospitalised."

Protesters demanded a repoll in Falta

These protesters demanded a repoll in Falta, claiming that TMC supporters were threatening them. The protesters also called for the deployment of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) across the entire area to ensure safety.

Protesters, including women, raised concerns about their safety and demanded action against those allegedly responsible. One protester alleged that a local TMC leader entered the village with a group of men on motorcycles and issued threats. Another protester claimed that men and women were intimidated and warned that villagers could be attacked and killed.

The protest comes at a time as repolling is underway in 15 booths across Magrahat Paschim and Diamond Harbour constituencies following directions from the Election Commission over reported irregularities during the second phase of polling.

As per the latest updates from the EC at 1 pm, the voter turnout stood at 56.33 per cent in AC No 142 Magrahat Paschim and 54.9 per cent in AC No 143 Diamond Harbour, with an overall polling percentage of 55.57 per cent recorded during the repoll process.

Voting was underway more or less peacefully at 11 polling stations

Voting was underway more or less peacefully at 11 polling stations of Magrahat Paschim assembly constituency and four in Diamond Harbour, where the EC ordered repoll a day ago, following reports of electoral malpractices.

However, at booth number 179 at Chanda Primary School of Diamond Harbour seat, the Trinamool Congress alleged that a specially abled voter and his mother were harassed by central forces. The alleged incident sparked protests by party workers and locals.

The TMC claimed that the voter's mother, who had entered the booth to assist him, and her son were detained for a considerable time by central forces over alleged rule violations. "TMC leaders Manmohini Biswas and Pratik Ur Rahman reached the spot and led the protests, with residents terming the action unwarranted harassment. The matter has been taken care of by our officials there," an official of the poll body said.

Polling was otherwise peaceful across 15 booths in the area, he added. Voting began at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm, the official said, adding that till 1 pm, the turnout was 55.57 per cent.

Magrahat Paschim registered 56.33 per cent voter turnout,

Magrahat Paschim registered 56.33 per cent voter turnout, while in Diamond Harbour, it was 54.9 per cent, a poll official stated. Voting in these two assembly constituencies was held in the second phase of the state elections on April 29.

The repoll order was based on reports received from returning officers and observers of the two constituencies and "material circumstances", the Election Commission official said. In Magrahat Paschim, TMC's Md Samim Ahamed Molla is pitted against BJP nominee Goursundar Ghosh, while Abdul Majid Halder of the Congress and ISF candidate Abdul Aziz Al Hassan are also in the fray.

TMC candidate Panna Lal Halder is contesting against Dipak Kumar Halder of the BJP in the Diamond Harbour seat. Goutam Bhattacharya of the Congress and CPI(M)'s Samar Naiya are among other candidates.

Also Read:

'EC circular not incorrect': SC delivers setback to TMC over Centre's counting staff for Bengal polls