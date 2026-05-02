Govt appoints Rohit Jain as RBI Deputy Governor. Everything you need to know about him

New Delhi:

The government has appointed Rohit Jain as the new Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of India for a period of three years. His appointment has been approved by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, and he is expected to take charge on or after May 3.

Jain will take over from T Rabi Sankar, whose extended term came to an end recently. Rabi Sankar was first appointed in 2021 and later received extensions in 2024 and 2025 before completing his tenure.

Who is Rohit Jain?

Rohit Jain is currently serving as an Executive Director at the RBI. He has spent nearly three decades working in the central bank in different roles.

Over the years, he has handled areas such as:

Banking supervision

Risk analysis

Human resource management

In his recent role, he was in charge of supervision related to risk and vulnerability assessment. Jain holds a Master’s degree in Commerce and an MBA. He also has several professional certifications in banking and financial regulation, showing his strong background in the sector.

As Deputy Governor, Jain is expected to handle some key departments earlier managed by Rabi Sankar, including:

Financial market regulation

Foreign exchange

Payment and settlement systems

The RBI is likely to announce his exact responsibilities soon.