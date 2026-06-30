Former IPL winner and Australia all-rounder to play for Portugal in T20 World Cup Qualifiers

New Delhi:

Former IPL winner with Sunrisers Hyderabad and Australia all-rounder Moises Henriques will switch allegiance from Australia to Portugal as he will represent his birth nation at the upcoming T20 World Cup qualifiers in August. Henriques is a Portugal-born 39-year-old cricketer who has played 44 internationals for Australia from 2009 to 2021.

The all-rounder announced his first-class retirement in March 2025 and has not played for Australia since his last T20I outing against Bangladesh in August 2021. He has now made his international eligibility shift to play for Portugal in the upcoming Europe Sub-Regional Qualifier C, where the country of his birth will look to progress further into the regional final in the hunt for a place in the T20 World Cup 2028 main roster.

Portugal's campaign in Qualifiers

Portugal are one of the 10 teams taking part in the ICC Europe Sub-Regional Qualifier C. They have been pitted in Group B alongside Czech Republic, Germany, Greece and Israel. The winner of the tournament will reach the regional final and will be joined by two other teams from qualifiers A and B alongside Italy, Netherlands and Scotland, all of whom were part of the previous T20 World Cup 2026.

Henriques' career in a nutshell

Henriques is a 39-year-old, well-known figure in the Australian circuit. He played four Tests, 16 ODIs and 24 T20Is from 2009 to 2021. Henriques made his Test debut against India in October 2009 in Chennai and delivered an impressive performance. He made 68 and an unbeaten 81 across the two innings and took one wicket in the only innings he bowled in.

The all-rounder couldn't add on further to his four Test caps, making 15 runs in the other six innings that he batted in. Henriques played 16 ODIs and 24 T20Is, having scored 117 and 355 runs in the two formats.

He has won several titles in the Australian domestic arena, the BBL and in the IPL, bagging as many as 11 crowns in his career. He played a crucial role in Sunrisers Hyderabad's IPL winning campaign in 2016. He also helped Sydney Sixers win the first BBL season in 2011-12, before captaining them to consecutive championships in 2019-20 and 2020-21. In the IPL, he has been part of Kolkata Knight Riders (2009), Delhi Daredevils (2010), Royal Challengers Bangalore (2013), SRH (2014-17) and Punjab Kings (2021).

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