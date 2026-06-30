Mayawati calls Ram Temple donation theft 'serious and worrying', warns against politicising issue

Lucknow:

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Tuesday (June 30) said the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya is "extremely serious and worrying", while cautioning against politicising the issue. The former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said that those found guilty in the matter should face strict action and must not be spared.

Her post comes amid ongoing probes by Ayodhya Police and a state government-formed Special Investigation Team into the theft of donations at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Not right to politicise the matter: Mayawati

In a post on X, the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said, "The media reports appearing every day regarding the theft, embezzlement and misappropriation of offerings at the Shri Ram Temple in Ayodhya are extremely serious and worrying. Such people should not be spared under any circumstances, but it is also not right to politicise this matter is also not appropriate."

Mayawati said that to prevent similar complaints in the future regarding offerings made by devotees at the Ram Temple, an accounting system similar to that followed by other renowned temples across the country should be adopted, and the matter resolved at the earliest.

She also cautioned against mixing crime, politics, and religion, saying, "Criminalisation of politics, the politicisation of crime, the politicisation of religion and the blind religiousisation of politics should all be avoided. This would be proper and in keeping with the Constitution. This is the BSP's advice to political parties in the interest of the nation and the people, and at the same time an appeal to the people of the country."

So far, eight people linked with counting the donation cash have been arrested and sent in judicial custody in connection with the case, even as a clamour rose for action against high-ranking officials involved in the temple management.

Champat Rai grilled for 3 hours

Meanwhile, police questioned former Ram Temple Trust General Secretary Champat Rai for nearly three hours and recorded his statement. According to sources, investigators asked him several key questions regarding administrative decisions, donation management, the roles and responsibilities of employees, and the handling of complaints. Sources further claimed that Champat Rai was unable to answer several of the questions, and police may summon him again for further questioning if required.

During the questioning, Champat Rai told police that he had no role in the donation theft.

According to sources, the police will now compare Champat Rai's statement with other witnesses, documents, and facts revealed during the investigation. Following the SIT's preliminary report, the police have initiated further action. The SIT is expected to arrive in Ayodhya in the first week of July, complete its investigation, and submit its final report to the government.

According to reports, the police are gathering financial details of several trust members, including Champat Rai, Gopal Rai, and Anil Mishra. It is reported that an investigation into their bank accounts and properties is also underway. Investigators believe that Champat Rai is not a good administrator and has committed negligence.

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