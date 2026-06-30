KC Venugopal writes to Om Birla, seeks privilege motion against Rajnath Singh over Op Sindoor statement

New Delhi:

Congress leader KC Venugopal on Tuesday wrote a letter to move privilege motion against Rajnath Singh for misleading the Parliament on Operation Sindoor. In his letter, Venugopal said, "In the debate in Lok Sabha on Operation Sindoor, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lied to the people of India. It was a straightforward, clear-cut lie - to mislead the House. How could he, in July 2025, say that no Indian soldier was martyred, and then a year later the forces announced that they have lost 6 jawans,” he said.

He said it is a grave insult to the families of these 6 martyrs and the entire armed forces that the people of India were not told of their bravery and ultimate sacrifice. “They died in service of our nation, while defending it against our enemies, and the so-called nationalist Government simply lied about their martyrdom,” he said.

(Image Source : REPORTER )KC Venugopal writes to Om Birla.

(Image Source : REPORTER )KC Venugopal seeks privilege motion against Rajnath Singh.

He sad it is is a well-established norm that if a minister misleads the House or withholding information, it constitutes a breach of privilege, amounting to contempt of the House,” he said. KC Venugopal added that in this regard, he has written to the Lok Sabha Speaker requesting privilege proceedings be initiated against the Defence Minister.