Chhattisgarh: 3 DRG personnel killed, 1 injured in IED blast during demining operation

New Delhi:

Three personnel of the District Reserve Guard (DRG), including an inspector, were killed, and another jawan was injured when an improvised explosive device (IED) detonated in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker district on Saturday, police said. The blast occurred while the team was attempting to defuse the explosive, marking the first incident of Naxalite-related violence in the state since the country was declared free from armed Maoists on March 31.

The explosion took place in a forested area close to the Narayanpur district border, under the Chhotebethiya police station limits. A DRG unit was carrying out a demining operation to locate and neutralize IEDs previously planted by Naxalites when they discovered one of the devices.

IED explodes in attempt to neutralise it

The IED exploded when the DRG personnel were trying to defuse it, critically injuring four personnel. Inspector Sukhram Vatti, along with constables Krishna Komra and Sanjay Gadhpale, died at the scene due to their injuries. Another injured constable, Parmanand Komra, is currently undergoing treatment and receiving medical care.

Inspector General of Police for Bastar Range, Sundarraj Pattilingam, said that based on intelligence gathered over recent months, including information from surrendered Maoist cadres, security forces had recovered and defused hundreds of IEDs across the Bastar region, which includes seven districts, such as Kanker.

"However, in today's unfortunate incident, the IED accidentally exploded while the Kanker district police team was trying to defuse it, resulting in the death of three personnel and serious injuries to one," he said.

India declared Naxal free in March 2026

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had declared India Naxal-free on March 30. Speaking in the Lok Sabha during a debate on 'India's decisive fight against Naxalism', Shah had said Maoism is about to end in India, while also paying tribute to the civilians and the security personnel, who lost their lives due to red terror. Shah claimed Naxalism or Maoism is not related to development, but only to grab power using arms. This ideology was spread among the Adivasis to grab power, he said.

"Today, Naxalism has been almost eradicated from Bastar," Shah said. "The people of Bastar were left behind precisely because the shadow of 'Red Terror' loomed over the region; that is why development failed to reach them. Today, that shadow has been lifted, and Bastar is now on the path of development."

ALSO READ | Five jawans of CoBRA injured in encounter with Naxals in Jharkhand's Saranda, search ops underway