VIDEO: Trump takes cover, evacuated as gunshots rock White House press dinner

Washington:

There was a complete chaos at the annual press dinner of White House on Saturday night after gunshots were fired by a person which caused a security scare at the event, which was attended by President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance and other top leaders of the United States (US).

The shooter, though, was taken into custody thanks to the prompt response of security agencies, the incident left everyone, including Trump, shocked, with the US President terming it as "quite an evening". Now, videos have also gone viral on social media showing the chaos at the Washington Hilton Hotel, where the event was happening.

In one of videos that has gone viral and was also shared by news agency ANI, security agencies could be seen rushing to the stage where Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were sitting after the gunshots were heard.

In another video, Trump could be seen taking cover under a table, as the security personnel rushed to his rescue. Though it should be mentioned here that the shooting happened outside the room where the event was taking place.

Programme to resume shortly; shooter held

Though the incident led to a chaos, the programme is set to resume shortly, as the shooter has been taken into custody, Trump announced on Truth Social. He also thanked the security agencies for the "fantastic job" they did.

"Quite an evening in D.C. Secret Service and Law Enforcement did a fantastic job. They acted quickly and bravely. The shooter has been apprehended, and I have recommended that we “LET THE SHOW GO ON” but, will entirely be guided by Law Enforcement. They will make a decision shortly. Regardless of that decision, the evening will be much different than planned, and we’ll just, plain, have to do it again," he said.

Meanwhile, the security agencies are yet to issue a statement over the incident, though they confirmed Trump and other members of his cabinet - including Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Secretary of State Marco Rubio - are safe. An officer shot in bullet-resistant vest during the incident, though, he is expected to be okay, an enforcement official told the Associated Press.