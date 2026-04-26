Trump evacuated after shots fired at White House press dinner; shooter taken into custody

Washington:

US President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, Vice President JD Vance and other top American leaders were evacuated from an annual press dinner at the White House in Washington on Saturday night following a security incident. However, there were signs of injuries to anyone, including Trump and his cabinet.

Quoting witnesses and its reporters, AFP reported that shots were fired at the press dinner which forced guests to hide under tables. Soon afterwards, tactical teams took position on the stage when the president was sitting and evacuated him along with the other leaders. Around 2,600 people, including Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, were attending the event when the incident happened at the Washington Hilton Hotel.

The alleged shooter was taken into custody soon after the security teams, including the police, swarmed the hotel. According to the Associated Press (AP), the shooting actually happened outside of room where Trump and other officials were present, and the dinner will resume shortly.

'A very, very serious weapon'

Reports suggest that around four to five rounds were fired during the event with a "very, very serious weapon", and eyewitnesses said security forces and police teams immediately started yelling "gunshots", which caused a chaos at Saturday's event, which was attended by politicians, journalists and celebrities.

Though Trump was taken to a secure location and he intends to return to the dinner. "I start hearing gunshots in the hall right near me, and the next thing I knew, a police officer threw me to the ground and was on top of me," CNN quoted an eyewitness as saying.

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