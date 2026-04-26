Trump shares first photo of White House shooter, seen handcuffed and lying face down surrounded by officers

New Delhi:

The first purported image of the suspected shooter has been shared by US President Donald Trump following the gunfire scare that disrupted a high-profile press dinner in Washington. The photo shows the man lying face down with his hands cuffed behind his back, surrounded by heavily armed security personnel.

The incident unfolded during the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner, attended by top US leaders and nearly 2,600 guests.

(Image Source : TRUTH SOCIAL)White House shooter

Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and Vice President JD Vance were quickly evacuated as reports of gunfire triggered panic inside the venue. In the video doing rounds on social media platform X, guests can be seen ducked under tables as security teams rushed in and secured the area.

Massive security response

Within minutes, the area around the venue was flooded with police vehicles, ambulances, and tactical units. Security forces sealed off the location and launched a detailed sweep operation to ensure there were no further threats.

Reports indicate that the shooting occurred outside the main hall, helping prevent injuries among those inside.

Authorities confirmed that the suspect was taken into custody shortly after the incident. About an hour after being moved to safety, Trump confirmed the development, saying the “shooter had been apprehended.”

Trump reacts

Responding to the incident, Trump described it as “quite an evening” and praised security agencies for their quick response. He said he had suggested continuing the event, stating, “LET THE SHOW GO ON,” but added that the final call would depend on law enforcement authorities.

Also Read: 'Shooter armed with multiple weapons': Trump lauds Secret Service after White House press dinner scare