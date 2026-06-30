'It was depressing': Shreyas Iyer backs India to bounce back after embarassing series loss against Ireland

New Delhi:

The Indian team sustained a hefty loss against Ireland in their recently concluded T20I series. The two sides met in two T20I matches, and Ireland registered victories in both to clinch the series. After the end of the series, the Indian team was subjected to criticism from all over the world.

Ireland caused a major upset and a historic victory to see off the Men in Blue in the series. However, the Indian team’s skipper Shreyas Iyer took centre stage and backed his side to improve and get back to winning ways very soon.

"It wasn't embarrassing, but it was depressing for us, because we definitely didn't expect Ireland to play that well. They outplayed us in every department, they had brilliant ideas about the dimensions of the ground, and we fell short in terms of analysing and planning the ground and the dimensions, and how the wicket would be played. So kudos to them, credit to them, but we learnt a lot from that series,” Shreyas Iyer said before the first T20I against England.

"This is completely a new chapter for us coming in here. A couple of us have played in England before, and we know the conditions, we know the ideas, we know the dimensions over here. So looking forward to an intense and challenging series,” he added.

India to kick off England series on July 1

Speaking of the Indian team, the side is all set to take on England in a five-game T20I series next. It is worth noting that the two sides will take on each other across five T20Is and will follow it up with three ODI matches.

The first T20I of the series will be held at Chester-le-Street on July 1, and coming on the back of a loss against Ireland, it could be interesting to see how India approaches the series against England and what changes the side could make.

Furthermore, another point of discussion could be whether or not 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will be getting his senior debut after he missed out on making the playing XI against Ireland.

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