Box Office Report [April 25, 2026]: Bhooth Bangla crosses Rs 100 crore; Michael shows growth on Saturday

New Delhi:

Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan’s horror-comedy film Bhooth Bangla has continued its steady run at the box office since its release. On its ninth day, the film benefited from the weekend surge and crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in India. Meanwhile, the Hollywood film Michael also recorded a slight increase in collections on its second day, showing positive growth over the weekend.

Let's take a look at how much Bhooth Bangla and Michael earned on Saturday, April 25, 2026.

Bhooth Bangla box office collection Day 9

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Bhooth Bangla witnessed a weekend jump on its ninth day (second Saturday), April 25, 2026. The film, which earned Rs 5.75 crore across 8,573 shows on Friday, collected Rs 10.75 crore across 9,266 shows on the following day. With this, the film’s total collection in India stands at Rs 100.90 crore.

In terms of occupancy, the Hindi shows of Bhooth Bangla recorded an overall occupancy of 24.29%. The highest occupancy of 32.69% was recorded in the night shows, followed by 29% in the evening shows, 25.92% in the afternoon shows, and 9.54% in the morning shows.

The film's worldwide collection stands at Rs 161.60 crore, while its overseas gross collection stands at Rs 41.50 crore so far.

Michael box office collection Day 2

The highly anticipated biopic Michael, based on the life of the King of Pop, Michael Jackson, opened at the box office with Rs 1.70 crore across 1,006 shows on its Day 0 (advance bookings). The film earned Rs 3.60 crore on Day 1 across 3,029 shows, with an occupancy of 7%.

However, the film saw an increase in its earnings on Day 2, collecting Rs 5 crore across 3,190 shows, with an occupancy of 19%. With this, the film’s total box office collection in India stands at Rs 10.30 crore.

Directed by Antoine Fuqua, the film features Jaafar Jackson, Nia Long, and Colman Domingo in the lead roles. Notably, Jaafar Jackson, who plays Michael Jackson in the film, is the nephew of the legendary artist.

Also Read: Box Office Report [April 24, 2026]: How much did Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 and Bhooth Bangla earn on Friday?