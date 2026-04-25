DRDO unveils powerful advanced armoured platforms as India takes leap in next-gen warfare

New Delhi:

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has introduced its newly developed Advanced Armoured Platforms, both tracked and wheeled, created by the Vehicles Research and Development Establishment. The unveiling took place on Saturday at the organisation's facility in Ahilyanagar, where Secretary, Defence R&D and Chairman of DRDO, Dr Samir V Kamat, formally presented the systems. These platforms have been designed to cater to the evolving operational demands of the Indian Defence Forces.

Cutting-edge turret and high mobility features

Both platforms come equipped with an indigenously designed 30 mm crewless turret that integrates advanced technology to enhance mobility, firepower and protective capabilities. With a high-power engine and automatic transmission, the systems offer an impressive power-to-weight ratio, higher speeds, improved obstacle-handling performance and STANAG level 4 and 5 protection.

The platforms also offer modular blast and ballistic protection across the structure. Their amphibious capability has been upgraded with hydro jets to enable smoother water obstacle navigation and enhanced deployment flexibility.

Configurable weapon system and indigenous design boost

The 30-mm crewless turret features a 7.62 mm PKT gun and is capable of launching Anti-Tank Guided Missiles. The base platform has been engineered to support multiple mission roles, providing the Armed Forces with versatility in operational planning. The indigenous contribution currently stands at 65 per cent, with a proposed increase to 90 per cent in the near future.

DRDO, Navy conduct in-flight release trials of 'Air Droppable Container'

Last month, the DRDO and the Indian Navy conducted four successful in-flight release trials of an indigenously designed and developed 'Air Droppable Container' system that can deliver a payload weighing 150 kg meant for a naval vessel that may be under distress or needing critical stores and equipment. To meet the requirements of the Navy, the 'ADC-150' system for the P8I aircraft was "developed and qualified in a short timeframe", according to officials.

The Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Navy "jointly conducted four successful in-flight release trials of the indigenous Air Droppable Container 'ADC-150' from the P8I aircraft off the coast of Goa between February 21 to March 1, at different extreme release conditions," the ministry said in a statement.

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