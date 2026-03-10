DRDO, Navy successfully test indigenous Air-Droppable Container for mid-sea emergency support

New Delhi:

India has taken another step toward strengthening its naval logistics capabilities with the successful testing of an indigenous Air-Droppable Container designed to deliver essential supplies to ships at sea. The trials were jointly carried out by the Defence Research and Development Organisation and the Indian Navy.

Four successful trials conducted

According to officials, four in-flight release trials of the ADC-150 air-droppable container were carried out from a Boeing P-8I Poseidon aircraft. The tests took place off the coast of Goa between February 21 and March 1, 2026, under different extreme release conditions to ensure the system performs reliably in varied operational scenarios.

Designed for emergency support at sea

The ADC-150 system has been developed to deliver up to 150 kilograms of essential supplies. These may include emergency equipment, medical materials, or other critical stores required by naval ships operating far from the coastline.

Officials said the system will help the Navy respond quickly to vessels facing emergencies or requiring urgent assistance while deployed in deep waters.

The development effort involved several research centres under the Defence Research and Development Organisation. The Naval Science and Technological Laboratory in Visakhapatnam served as the lead laboratory for the project.

The parachute system was developed by the Aerial Delivery Research and Development Establishment in Agra, while the Centre for Military Airworthiness and Certification in Bengaluru provided flight clearance and certification. Instrumentation support during the trials came from the Defence Research and Development Laboratory in Hyderabad.

Officials said the ADC-150 was developed and tested in a relatively short time to meet the operational needs of the Indian Navy. With all development trials now completed successfully, the system is expected to be inducted into service soon.