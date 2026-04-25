Lungi Ngidi suffers horrific head injury against Punjab Kings, ambulance rushes to the ground | Watch

New Delhi:

In a horrific moment for Delhi Capitals, the side’s star bowler Lungi Ngidi injured himself in the third over of the second innings of the clash against Punjab Kings. The two sides locked horns at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in game 35 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026.

The incident happened in the third over of Punjab Kings’ run chase. Attempting to take a catch, Ngidi fell down on the ground and hit his head. The physio immediately rushed to the ground with the ambulance arriving onto the field as well.

David Miller and Tristan Stubbs, Ngidi’s South Africa teammates, looked shocked as they looked upon their compatriot. It is worth noting that Ngidi looked to be responding to the physio but was not moving at all. The ground had gone silent with Punjab Kings’ coach Ricky Ponting coming onto the field as well.

Additionally, the doctors decided to put Ngidi in a neck brace as the ambulance came into the ground and took him to the hospital. Any update on the star bowler’s situation is yet to come forth. Sri Lanka’s Dushmantha Chameera came on as a concussion substitute for Ngidi.

Ngidi’s IPL 2026 campaign so far

It is worth noting that Ngidi has played seven games in the IPL 2026 so far. In the seven matches, the star bowler had taken seven wickets and was looking in good touch for Capitals.

His absence could prove to be a huge blow for the Capitals' campaign, and it could be interesting to see how the side bounces back from the setback. Defending a target of 265 runs, Ngidi’s absence could be costly for Delhi as Punjab got off to a quickfire start to the run chase.

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