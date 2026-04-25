Box Office Report [April 24, 2026]: How much did Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 and Bhooth Bangla earn on Friday?

New Delhi:

The last Friday of April saw a new Bollywood release as Avinash Tiwary and Medha Shankr’s Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 hit the big screens. However, the film's opening day performance was overshadowed at the box office by Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla, which has been dominating collections in recent days.

Directed by Prasshant Jha, Ginny Weds Sunny 2 marks the first on-screen collaboration between Avinash and Medha. Despite the fresh pairing, early collections suggest the film failed to make a strong impact on audiences. Meanwhile, Bhooth Bangla, now in its first week, continues to draw viewers and maintain a steady run at the box office. Read on to find out which film earned more on Friday, April 24, 2026.

Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 box office collection Day 1

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Ginny Wedss Sunny 2, collected just Rs 30 lakh across 1,199 shows with an occupancy of 8% on its opening day at the Indian box office. The romantic comedy drama saw highest occupancy of 9.31% in the night shows, followed by 8.69% in the evening, 5.62% in afternoon and 3.69% in the morning shows.

Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 is the sequel to the 2020 romantic comedy film Ginny Weds Sunny, which starred Yami Gautam and Vikrant Massey. The film follows a professional wrestler whose life takes an unexpected turn when he meets a cheerful young woman who changes the way he sees life.

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Bhooth Bangla box office collection Day 8

Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla saw a slight growth in its collections on Day 8, as compared to the previous day; however, the film managed to outperform the first-day collections of Ginny Wedss Sunny 2. Priyadarshan's film earned Rs 5.75 crore on Day 8, second Friday, bringing its total collection to Rs 90.15 crore in India. The film's total worldwide collection stands at Rs 144.70 crore so far.

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