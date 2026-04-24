Khalnayak Returns: Sanjay Dutt announces sequel to the 1993 cult classic; see first look

New Delhi:

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, who is currently enjoying the monstrous success of both his films Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge, gave a big surprise to his fans. Dutt announced the sequel to his 1993 cult classic Khalnayak. The upcoming movie has been titled Khalnayak Returns, and the film is being produced by Jio Studios' Jyoti Deshpande, who also produced the Dhurandhar franchise.

Sanjay Dutt's post

The actor shared the announcement video and wrote, 'Some stories don't end... they start again. Khalnayak Returns @akshakamboj #JyotiDeshpande @jiostudios @AspectEnte9525 #ThreeDimensionMotionPictures #Khalnayak #KhalnayakTheFilm #KhalnayakReturns #JioStudios #AspectEntertainment #EntertainmentKaSahiAspect'.

What's in the first look?

In the announcement video, Sanjay Dutt can be seen in a different and rugged look. He lights a cigarette and threatens a man lying on the ground. He also recites the original lines: 'Nayaka nahin khalnayak hoon main.'

See the first look video here:

About Khalnayak

For the unversed, Khalnayak is one of Sanjay Dutt’s most talked-about films and remains a major title from 1990s Bollywood. Released in 1993, the action crime drama was directed by Subhash Ghai and featured Sanjay Dutt in the lead role as Ballu, a feared criminal on the run. The film also starred Madhuri Dixit, Jackie Shroff, Rakhee, Anupam Kher and Ramya Krishna in important roles.

The story followed Ballu’s escape from prison and the mission to capture him, with Madhuri Dixit’s undercover character becoming central to the plot. Sanjay Dutt’s intense screen presence and anti-hero image made the role memorable.

At the box office, Khalnayak emerged as one of the highest-grossing Indian films of 1993 and was considered a commercial success. The soundtrack too had a significant contribution towards its success, particularly the mega hit number Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai.

The movie was well-received by audiences and critically acclaimed to some extent, with accolades for its acting, music, and entertainment quotient. The movie remains a cult favorite even to this day.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar reveals daughter Nitara faced cyberbullying during online game, accused arrested