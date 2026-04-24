Akshay Kumar reveals daughter Nitara faced cyberbullying during online game, accused arrested

New Delhi:

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar had earlier spoken about a troubling experience involving his teenage daughter, revealing that she received inappropriate messages while playing an online game. The actor said requests for nude photographs were sent to his 13-year-old daughter through the gaming platform.

The revelation had drawn concern over the growing risks children face online, especially on gaming apps and digital platforms often used by minors.

Maharashtra Cyber confirms action

Maharashtra Cyber has now confirmed that the matter was formally reported and investigated. According to officials, Akshay Kumar contacted the cyber cell after learning about the messages sent to his daughter. Yashasvi Yadav, Chief of Maharashtra Cyber, stated that the complaint was taken seriously and an investigation began immediately after the report was received.

He further said authorities have successfully arrested one accused linked to the case. More details regarding the identity of the person and further legal proceedings are still awaited.

Security of children online

In this regard, questions arise concerning the threat that the internet poses for child security in terms of games sites, chat sites, and networking sites. Experts recommend that parents be careful when allowing children to access the internet and discuss any suspicious activity on the internet.

The declaration made by Akshay Kumar sparked off a major debate about the need to be informed of the risks of cybercrime.

Further investigation of the case

No information about the case has been released publicly, but the arrest marks a significant breakthrough in the case. More information will be released as the Maharashtra Cyber investigation proceeds.

It should be noted that harassment via the internet is a punishable offense and requires immediate action upon being notified.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar's latest release Bhooth Bangla has been released in theatres and is doing well amid Dhurandhar2 storm.

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