RBI cancels Paytm Payments Bank licence: What it means for customers and their deposits

New Delhi:

In a major regulatory move, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has cancelled the banking licence of Paytm Payments Bank. The central bank confirmed the decision in an official statement, stating that the bank will no longer be allowed to offer banking services. The action has been taken due to serious concerns related to regulatory compliance and violations of norms. The RBI also assured that necessary steps will be taken to safeguard customer interests and ensure that deposits and services are not adversely affected.

Why was the licence cancelled?

According to the RBI, the bank's operations were being conducted in a manner that was detrimental not only to the institution but also to its customers. This was found to be in violation of Section 22 (3)(b) of the Banking Regulation Act. The central bank further observed that the bank’s management structure was not aligned with the interests of depositors or the public, which goes against Section 22 (3)(c) of the Act.

Additionally, the RBI stated that allowing the bank to continue operations in its current form would not serve any meaningful purpose or public interest, thereby violating Section 22 (3)(e). The bank was also found to be non-compliant with the conditions attached to its payments bank licence, which constitutes a breach under Section 22 (3)(g) of the Act.

RBI to move High Court for closure

The RBI said that the bank's functioning posed risks to depositors' interests. It added that Paytm Payments Bank failed to comply with the conditions of its licence. The central bank has also announced that it will approach the High Court to initiate the process of shutting down the bank.

What RBI said in its official order

In its statement, the RBI said, "The Reserve Bank of India, by an order dated April 24, 2026, has cancelled the banking licence granted to Paytm Payments Bank Limited under Section 22(4) of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949. This order will take effect from the close of business on April 24, 2026." The statement further added that, "As a result, Paytm Payments Bank Limited is prohibited from carrying on ‘banking’ business as defined under Section 5(b) of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, or any other business specified under Section 6, with immediate effect. The RBI will apply to the High Court for winding up the bank."

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