Iran says no direct talks with US as Araghchi-led delegation arrives in Pakistan | Updates

Islamabad:

An Iranian delegation led by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in Pakistan's capital city of Islamabad on early Saturday morning for talks with the United States (US) even as Tehran suggested that no direct negotiations will be held with the Americans.

Upon its arrival, the Iranian delegation was welcomed by Pakistan Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and Army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir, with Islamabad saying that Araghchi will also hold talks with its senior leadership to discuss latest development regarding regional peace and stability.

"Pleased to receive and welcome my brother, Foreign Minister of Iran, H. E. Abbas Araghchi @Araghchi, to Islamabad, alongside Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi. Look forward to our meaningful engagements aimed at promoting regional peace and stability," Dar posted on X (formerly Twitter).

US delegation heads to Islamabad

An American delegation, which includes Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, is also heading to Islamabad for the "in-person conversation" with the Iranians, the White House has confirmed. Vice President JD Vance, who led the delegation during the previous talks, will not be a part of it; although he remains on "standby to fly to Pakistan if necessary."

"The Iranians reached out, as the president called on them to do, and asked for this in-person conversation," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said, while adding that the talks would "hopefully move the ball forward towards a deal."

The move to send an American delegation comes even as President Donald Trump maintains that Iran's military has been completely decimated and its economy has been battered. Although he maintains that the naval blockade will continue till the time Iran accepts all US demands, including ending its nuclear programme.

Direct talks unlikely

It is unlikely that the two sides will hold direct talks, as Iranian state television has said that Araghchi has no plans to meet with the Americans and Islamabad would serve as a bridge to "convey" Iranian proposals to end the conflict. It must be noted that the previous talks were also held through Islamabad acting as bridge between the two sides.

Meanwhile, after the talks with the US, Araghchi will head to Oman and Russia, where he will discuss regarding the conflict with the US and Israel that started on February 28.

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