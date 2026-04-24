Third US aircraft carrier moves near Iran as Trump says blockade is '100% effective'

Tehran:

While the President Donald Trump insists that a complete supremacy has been achieved over Iran's military, the United States (US) has sent a third aircraft carrier near the Iranian waters, as the conflict continues to drag on in the Middle East. The aircraft carrier, USS George HW Bush (CVN 77), is a Nimitz-class vessel, and carries dozens of fighter jets and military personnel.

"Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) sails in the Indian Ocean in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, April 23," the US Central Command said in a statement on X (previously Twitter), while adding that the aircraft carrier was travelling off Africa's eastern coast.

USS George HW Bush will be joining USS Gerald R Ford and USS Abraham Lincoln in the region. It is not clear what Bush's objectives are going to be, but quoting an official, The Washington Post said the US military remains prepared to resume its strikes on Iran. Additionally, the report mentioned that the ceasefire with Iran has given the military time to "reposition and restock ships and aircraft" in the Middle East.

Iran's naval blockade

Bush's arrival in the region is seen as America's move to strengthen its blockade of Iran, though. As per Trump, the blockade aims to financially drain Iran and squeeze its economy to force it to accept the peace deal. But Iran has refused to accept "unreasonable" demands by the US and called the blockade illegal.

Despite this, Trump has claimed that the blockade is "100 per cent effective", while noting that he is under "no pressure" to end the conflict with Iran. He has also pointed out that a deal with Iran will only be made if it is in the best interests of the US and its allies.

"That is very top secret... What we have done with the blockade is amazing, and nobody gets through. Nobody wants to get through; nobody's trying... We have complete control... For Iran to shoot at Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, all the different places, they shot, nobody expected that," the US President told reporters on Thursday at the Oval Office of White House in Washington.

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