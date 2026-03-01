USS Abraham Lincoln attacked by Iran as tensions rise in Gulf: Irani media

Tehran:

US aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln on Sunday was attacked by Iran as part of its response against Washington following the killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, claimed Irani media. As per preliminary information, Iran launched around four ballistic missiles towards the aircraft carrier that was deployed by the US Navy, as tensions escalated in the region.

This is the first direct attack on a US aircraft carrier in decades.

In a statement, Iran's Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) said that by launching the four ballistic missiles, its battle against the "American-Zionist enemy" has entered a new phase, claimed Iranian media. However, US military has neither confirmed, nor issued a statement regarding the claims made by Iranian media.

"The powerful strikes of the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran against the weary military body of the enemy have entered a new phase, and land and sea will increasingly become the graveyard of terrorist aggressors," the IRGC statement read.

Iran's warning and Israel's counter-warning

Iran has warned that it would continue its military operation in the region against US bases. It has also struck Israel, and killed at least 10 people following its strike in Beit Shemesh.

Iran has said it wants peace in the region, and thereby, it is only targeting US bases in the region. This includes bases in Iraq, Kuwait, Qatar and Bahrain. Iran has also targeted the United Arab Emirates (UAE), leaving at least three people dead and injuring more than 50 others. In Dubai, the international airport has remained shut since Saturday, while iconic Burj Khalifa was also evacuated amid fears of Iranian strikes.

Israel has now warned of more strikes against Iran. On Sunday, it launched multiple attacks on Iran's Basij forces headquarters and the Tabriz airport, destroying at least two fighter jets - F-5 and F-4 - of the Iranian Air Force. Iran has said it would continue striking the Iranian regime, which it said is responsible for the killing of thousands of people in the region.

US President Donald Trump has also warned Iran against an escalation. Meanwhile, the United Nations (UN) has held an emergency meeting and called for a de-escalation.