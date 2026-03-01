UAE hit by Iranian drones and missiles: 3 dead, 58 injured as situation escalates in Gulf

New Delhi:

Three people have been killed and 58 others injured in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) since Iran began its retaliatory campaign in the Gulf in response to US and Israeli attacks, authorities said on Sunday. The victims included nationals of Pakistan, Nepal, and Bangladesh.

One person was killed and seven others were injured in a drone interception incident targeting Zayed International Airport, according to officials. Local media reports claimed that an unnamed Asian worker died in the overnight attack at the airport, though the government is yet to confirm specific details.

Dubai International airport incident

Authorities confirmed an incident at Dubai International Airport (DXB).

“Dubai Airports has confirmed an incident at Dubai International Airport just moments ago. Emergency response teams were activated immediately, and the situation is being handled in coordination with the relevant authorities,” a statement said.

Officials added that four people were injured in the attack and received urgent medical assistance. Further updates will be released as more information becomes available.

Burj Al Arab and Jebel Ali Port affected

Dubai’s iconic Burj Al Arab was among the locations impacted. According to a Government of Dubai Media Office statement, a drone caused shrapnel to spark a fire at the hotel. The blaze was brought under control.

Authorities also reported that debris from air interception operations caused a fire at one of the berths at Jebel Ali Port. No injuries were reported in that incident.

“Dubai Civil Defence teams immediately responded to handle the fire, and efforts are ongoing to fully control it,” the statement said.

Officials urged the public not to circulate old video clips from the July 7, 2021, Jebel Ali Port fire and confirmed that verified updates would be shared through official channels.

Missiles and Drones intercepted

The UAE Defence Ministry said it detected 165 ballistic missiles, of which 152 were destroyed. Two cruise missiles were intercepted.

In addition, 541 Iranian drones were detected, with 506 intercepted and destroyed, according to the ministry’s statement.

Public Alerts and overnight tension

Silent alerts warning of possible missile attacks were sounded across the country. Amid the ongoing fasting month of Ramzan and the weekend, many residents remained awake late into the night as intermittent sirens and official alerts continued.

A similar attack was also reported at Jebel Ali Port, though no injuries were confirmed in that incident.

Authorities stated that updated information would be shared as soon as it becomes available.