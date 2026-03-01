Advertisement
  Ayatollah Arafi named Iran's interim Supreme Leader after Khamenei's death: Iranian media | Who is he?

Edited By: Aalok Sen Sharma
Published: ,Updated:

US-Israel-Iran conflict: Senior Shia cleric Ayatollah Alireza Arafi was appointed as the Supreme Leader of Iran, a day after following the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The 86-year-old was killed in a joint US-Israel strike on Saturday.

Tehran:

Senior Shia cleric Ayatollah Alireza Arafi has been appointed to serve as the interim Supreme Leader of Iran following the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a precision strike by the United States (US) and Israel, reported Iranian state media on Sunday. 

Arafi is a member of the of the Guardian Council. He was appointed as the jurist member of the temporary leadership council that will carry out the responsibility of Iranian Supreme Leader's duties until a successor to Khamenei is appointed. The interim council also includes President Masoud Pezeshkian, Chief Justice Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Eje’i and a cleric from the Guardian Council.

