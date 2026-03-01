Kamaal R Khan's family stranded in Dubai amid missile strikes, says 'My family didn't sleep for full night'

New Delhi:

Film producer Kamaal R Khan, who has been actively sharing his views on the ongoing Middle East tensions between the US, Israel, and Iran, informed his followers on Saturday that his family, including his wife and children, has been stranded in Dubai, where they had gone for Ramadan.

On Sunday, he revealed that the situation remains very dangerous for residents in the city. He said his family didn't sleep all night due to the blasts from missiles and drones in Dubai. Read on to know more details.

Kamaal R Khan's family stranded in Dubai amid missile strikes

In his X post, Kamaal R Khan wrote, "My family didn’t sleep for full night because of blast sound of missiles and drones in Dubai. It’s very dangerous situation for all the residents in the city (sic). Take a look below:

Vishnu Manchu shares video of missiles from his Dubai home

Moreover, Telugu actor Vishnu Manchu also shared a disturbing video on his X handle, stating that he is in Dubai and that loud explosions shook his home, leaving his daughter Ayra frightened. He wrote, "In Dubai visiting family tonight. Missiles visible in the sky. The loud interceptions shook our home and frightened little Ayra. Praying for peace. No child anywhere should grow up hearing the sound of war above their roof (sic)."

This is a developing story.

