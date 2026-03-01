Telugu actor Vishnu Manchu shares video of missiles over Dubai, says 'loud interceptions shook our home'

New Delhi:

Telugu actor Vishnu Manchu, known for his role in Kannappa, shared an update with his fans on Saturday, saying he is in Dubai visiting his family. He revealed that amid rising tensions in the Middle East, loud explosions shook his home and left his young daughter Ayra terrified.

He posted a disturbing video on his social media, showing missiles visible in the sky, and said he is praying for peace. He added, "Praying for peace. No child anywhere should grow up hearing the sound of war above their roof." Read on for more details.

Actor Vishnu Manchu shares video of missiles over Dubai, prays for peace

While sharing a video on his social media platforms, Vishnu Manchu wrote, "In Dubai visiting family tonight. Missiles visible in the sky. The loud interceptions shook our home and frightened little Ayra. Praying for peace. No child anywhere should grow up hearing the sound of war above their roof (sic)."

He also expressed his gratitude towards UAE defence forces for ensuring residents' safety. He wrote, "Grateful to the UAE defence forces for keeping civilians safe (sic)." Vishnu Manchu concluded his note by writing, "Moments like this remind us how fragile life really is. Praying for strength and Peace. Har Har Mahadev (sic)." Take a look at Vishnu Manchu's X post below:

Celebrities stuck in Dubai as tensions escalated across the region

Amid the ongoing tensions in the Middle East, several flights have been suspended, leaving many passengers stranded at Dubai International Airport. Actress Sonal Chauhan is among those stuck at the airport. On Saturday, she shared an Instagram story and appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for her safe return. Star Indian badminton player PV Sindhu is also stranded at Dubai airport amid the tensions between US-Israel and Iran.

