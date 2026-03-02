Travel advisory for Mar 2: Air India, IndiGo, other airlines cancel flights to Middle East amid Iran conflict

New Delhi:

Several Indian carriers, including Air India and IndiGo, have cancelled flights to and from the Middle East as tensions in the region escalate due to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran. The move has left hundreds of passengers stranded at airports across India, including Delhi, Mumbai, and other major international hubs.

Air India

Air India has cancelled the operation of multiple international flights for the second consecutive day on March 2. In a statement, Air India said that it has extended the suspension of all flights to and from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Israel, and Qatar until 11:59 PM on March 2, 2026. It also cancelled the operation of six flights to Europe on Monday. Here's the full list:

AI117: Amritsar to Birmingham

AI151: Delhi to Zurich

AI152: Zurich to Delhi

AI157: Delhi to Copenhagen

AI158: Copenhagen to Delhi

AI114: Birmingham to Delhi

Air India said that its flights to North America and Europe will continue to operate as scheduled, but will use alternative routes through available Middle East airspace. This is expected to take longer travelling times.

The airline also stated that the flights to New York (JFK) and Newark (Liberty International) will operate with technical stops at Rome (Fiumicino Airport).

IndiGo

IndiGo issued a travel advisory assuring passengers of its commitment to safety after most of the countries in the Middle East closed their airspace in view of the ongoing geopolitical tensions.

IndiGo stated that the passengers will be communicated directly through their contact details in case the flight operating over the Middle Eastern airspace is affected. It further asked the passengers to explore alternative options or claim a refund, in case of major inconvenience, from the airlines' website. The airlines, in their travel advisory, affirmed their commitment to operating responsibly and ensuring the well-being of their crew and customers. "In the event your booking or a flight operating over this airspace is affected, updates will be communicated directly through the contact details provided during booking and web check-in. You may also explore alternate travel options or claim a refund of your booking via goindigo.in/plan-b.html," the airlines stated.

Akasa Air

Meanwhile, Akasa Air said it has suspended flights to and from Abu Dhabi, Doha, Jeddah, Kuwait, and Riyadh until March 2, citing safety concerns amid the evolving situation in the Middle East.

"As part of our continued commitment to safety and responsible operations, we are taking measured decisions across select international sectors in view of the evolving situation in the Middle East. As shared earlier, Akasa Air flights to and from Abu Dhabi, Doha, Jeddah, Kuwait, and Riyadh have been suspended until March 02, 2026," an official statement read.

Akasa Air said passengers with bookings impacted until March 7 can opt for a full refund or reschedule at no extra charge, adding that its teams are contacting affected travellers for assistance.

SpiceJet

SpiceJet has cancelled several international flights due to ongoing airspace restrictions. The airline advised passengers to check their flight status before proceeding to the airport.

Air India Express

The Air India Express has also extended the suspension of flights to and from Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates till March 2.

"Air India Express has extended the suspension of flights to and from Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, until 23:59 hrs IST (18.29 hrs UTC) on March 2, 2026. Impacted guests are being notified directly through their registered contact details. To support guests who had booked travel to or from the Gulf region up to February 28, for journeys scheduled until March 5, we are offering the option to reschedule travel to a future date without any date‑change fees, or cancel and get a full refund to the original mode of payment," an Air India Express spokesperson said.

Also Read: Trump outlines timeline for ongoing Iran conflict, says 'could last for four weeks or...'

Also Read: 48 Iranian leaders killed in US attack; Tehran wants to hold talks: Trump