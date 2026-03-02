Iran claims US, Israel attacked its Natanz nuclear facility; IAEA says 'no such evidence found'

Tehran:

Iran’s Ambassador to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has alleged that the United States and Israel targeted Iranian nuclear facilities during intense strikes carried out on Sunday. According to the envoy, one of the sites reportedly attacked is located in Natanz, a central Iranian city known for its nuclear installations.

The IAEA, however, said it has found no evidence so far that Iran’s nuclear sites were hit in the strikes. The agency added that it has been unable to establish contact with Iranian nuclear authorities to independently assess the situation on the ground.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi informed the agency’s Board of Governors that there is currently no indication that Israeli or US military actions have impacted Iran’s nuclear facilities. He cautioned, however, that the agency’s assessment remains incomplete due to difficulties in communicating with Iranian officials.

“We have ⁠no indication that ⁠any of the nuclear installations have been damaged ⁠or hit. Efforts to contact the Iranian ‌nuclear regulatory authorities continue, with no response ‌so ‌far,” he said ⁠in a ⁠statement to the 35-nation board.

Middle East on edge after US and Israel strike Iran

The United States and Israel carried out large-scale military strikes across Iran on Sunday, hitting ballistic missile facilities and destroying several warships. The attacks mark a sharp escalation in hostilities following the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Powerful explosions were reported in several parts of the country. In the capital, Tehran, buildings shook as thick smoke rose into the sky. Iranian state media said more than 550 people have died since the strikes began. Those killed include Khamenei and a number of senior officials.

Iran’s military leadership has vowed revenge for what it called the martyrdom of its supreme leader. Commanders have promised retaliation, warning that further action will follow.

In response, Iran has stepped up attacks beyond its borders. Gulf nations have come under fire, including the United Arab Emirates. Reports say Dubai Airport and the Burj Khalifa were targeted. US military bases in Bahrain and Kuwait were also struck.