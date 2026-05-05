Trump congratulates PM Modi over BJP's win in Bengal elections, calls it 'historic, decisive'

Washington:

US President Donald Trump congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for what he called a "historic, decisive" mandate in the West Bengal Assembly elections 2026. The remarks came a day after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) swept past the majority mark to form its first-ever government in the state. Sharing the administration's message, a spokesperson from the White House told the media, "The President congratulates Prime Minister Modi on this recent, historic, and decisive election victory."

The BJP won a spectacular 207 seats in the results of the assembly polls declared on Monday. The Trinamool Congress, which has been in power in West Bengal for the past 15 years, won 80 seats. The saffron party is making preparations for the oath-taking ceremony of its first government in West Bengal. Among the key highlights of the results, BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari emerged as one of the biggest winners, clinching both Bhabanipur and Nandigram -- two of the most high-profile constituencies of this election. In Bhabanipur, he defeated Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee by a margin of 15,105 votes.

Lotus blooms in West Bengal: PM Modi

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the BJP's spectacular performance in the West Bengal Assembly polls, saying people's power has prevailed and the BJP's politics of good governance has triumphed. He said the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections will be remembered forever. In a post on X, he said the BJP's record win in West Bengal would not be possible without the efforts of party workers over generations. He said the BJP will provide a Government that ensures opportunity and dignity to all sections of society.

"The Lotus blooms in West Bengal! The 2026 West Bengal Assembly Elections will be remembered forever. People's power has prevailed and the BJP's politics of good governance has triumphed. I bow to each and every person of West Bengal. The people have given a spectacular mandate to the BJP and I assure them that our Party will do everything possible to fulfil the dreams and aspirations of the people of West Bengal. We will provide a Government that ensures opportunity and dignity to all sections of society," PM Modi said.

Mamata Banerjee refuses to resign

Meanwhile, outgoing West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee targeted the BJP and claimed that she has not lost the Assembly polls and will not go to the Raj Bhavan to tender her resignation, saying "they can defeat Trinamool Congress through the Election Commission" but "morally we won the election". Interacting with the media a day after the assembly election results, Banerjee also said she will strengthen the I.N.D.I.A team, noting that she does not have "any chair now" and is "a commoner". "I will not resign, I did not lose, I will not go to Raj Bhavan...The question doesn't arise. No. Now, I also want to say that we didn't lose the election. It is their attempt to defeat us. Officially, through the Election Commission, they can defeat us, but morally we won the election," Mamata Banerjee said.

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