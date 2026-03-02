Drones, UAVs and rocket launchers: Iranian media releases footage of underground arsenal | VIDEO

Tehran:

As the situation in the Middle East continues to escalate, Iran's Fars News Agency on Monday released a video showcasing a massive underground tunnel full of drones, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and rockets. The 52-second video showed the drones and the UAVs lined up on multiple launch systems in the underground tunnel.

The walls of the tunnel were also adorned with Iranian flags and the portraits of late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The video is now being widely shared on all social media platforms, including micro-blogging website X (previously Twitter). However, India TV Digital cannot independently verify the veracity of the video.

https://x.com/PressTV/status/2028359217992597810

With the Iranian state media sharing this video, it appears that the situation in the Middle East is unlikely to normalise anytime soon. Iran is already targeting all US bases in the region. So far, Iran has targeted the Al-Udeid Air Base in Qatar, Al-Salem Air Base in Kuwait, Al-Dhafra Air Base in the UAE, and the US Fifth Fleet base in Bahrain.

Several US F-15s downed in battle

In addition, the British base in Cyprus and a French Naval facility in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have also been attacked by Iran. Several of the F-15 fighter jets were also downed during this war, the Kuwaiti Defence Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

"Relevant authorities immediately initiated search and rescue procedures, whereby the crews were evacuated and transferred to the hospital to check on their health status," the statement read.

The Iranian Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) has also claimed that it successfully hit US aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln on Sunday with four ballistic missiles. However, the US Central Command rejected the claims and said that the Lincoln was not hit by any such missile. Although it has confirmed that three US servicemen have died in the battle with Iran so far.

With the situation continuing to remain grim, US President Donald Trump has warned Iran of further escalating the situation. The 79-year-old American president has also claimed that 48 Iranian leaders, including Khamenei, have been killed in the battle. On the other hand, Iran has said it only targeting US bases in the region as part of its retaliation.