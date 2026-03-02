Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Sports
  3. Cricket
  4. Faf du Plessis reflects on how the IPL season transformed Aiden Markram ahead of T20 World Cup knockouts

Faf du Plessis reflects on how the IPL season transformed Aiden Markram ahead of T20 World Cup knockouts

Edited By: Akshit Bhatnagar @Akshit2104
Published: ,Updated:

Former South Africa international Faf du Plessis took centre stage and talked about the recent performances of South Africa skipper Aiden Markram in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026 and hailed him for his flexibility.

Aiden Markram
Aiden Markram Image Source : AP
New Delhi:

The stage is set for the knockout stages of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026. The 1st semi-final of the tournament will see New Zealand taking on South Africa. The two sides will lock horns at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on March 4. Ahead of the clash, many eyes would be set upon South Africa skipper Aiden Markram

The star batter has been in exceptional form of late and has been one of the most important players in South Africa’s batting attack. Speaking of his form, former South Africa cricketer Faf du Plessis came forward and talked about how Markram batting in the top order for Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL has played a big role in him finding his form. 

"I think what was really good in terms of his own game is the [IPL 2025] season where he opened for LSG and the IPL almost demanded that you needed to play in that way in order for you to keep your place. It was obviously the Impact-Sub [rule] and the way the game was moving. As an opener, you couldn't play the old-school way anymore,” Faf du Plessis said on ESPNcricinfo's TimeOut show. 

"So, if you were in that first six [overs] and you didn't do your job by going after the ball, they would get someone else,” he added. 

Du Plessis hailed Markram’s flexibility as a batter

Furthermore, Du Plessis talked about how Markram fit South Africa’s plans smoothly, transitioning himself into an opener, and heaped praise on him for his flexibility as a batter. 

"Aiden almost fell into that in terms of like, 'I'm gonna have to up the ante in terms of strike rate and play beautifully'. A good season, a couple of impactful knocks, and since then the adjustment was made from him from No.3 or 4 to opening. Now, it's an incredible skill to be flexible as a batter,” he added. 

Also Read:

BCCI announces schedule for upcoming Afghanistan tour of India, set to be played in June 2026

Sanju Samson surpasses Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma to enter elite list after marvellous knock

T20 World Cup 2026: Semifinal lineups and venues confirmed after India's win over West Indies
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section
Cricket Faf Du Plessis Aiden Markram T20 World Cup 2026 South Africa Cricket
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\