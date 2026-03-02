Hezbollah claims attack on Israeli base, IDF retaliates with airstrikes on Lebanese Capital

New Delhi:

The Lebanese group Hezbollah said it targeted an Israeli base in Haifa as retaliation for the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei. In a statement, Hezbollah said the attack was “in defence of Lebanon and its people and in response to the repeated Israeli aggressions.”

The group said that Israel’s “fifteen-month-long aggression” and the assassination of leaders gives them the right to defend themselves at the right time and place.

IDF responds with strikes across Lebanon

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it has begun striking Hezbollah targets throughout Lebanon in response to the missile fire. The IDF said, “Hezbollah is destroying the state of Lebanon. The responsibility for escalation lies with it. The IDF will respond forcefully to this attack. Our forces are prepared for a multi-arena scenario and to confront any threat to the State of Israel.”

The IDF added that Hezbollah operates under the Iranian regime and is targeting Israeli civilians, while bringing danger to Lebanon itself. Israeli forces are carrying out strikes as part of Operation ‘Roaring Lion’, prepared for all-fronts combat if necessary.

Missiles fired from Lebanon

The attacks came on Sunday, two days after coordinated US and Israel military strikes on Iran. Several missiles were fired from Lebanon toward northern Israel, prompting the IDF response. Israel stated it would not allow Hezbollah to “pose a threat to the State of Israel or harm residents of the north” and vowed to respond decisively to any attacks.

