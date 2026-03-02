BCCI announces schedule for upcoming Afghanistan tour of India, set to be played in June 2026

New Delhi:

The BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) came forward and announced the schedule for the upcoming Afghanistan tour of India. It is worth noting that Afghanistan will be taking on the Indian team for a single Test match and three ODI matches after that.

The only Test of the series is slated to begin from June 6. Whereas the three ODI matches will be played on June 14, 17, and 20. Notably, the Test match will be played in New Chandigarh, and the ODIs will be held in Dharamsala, Lucknow, and Chennai.

It is interesting to note that there will be no T20I matches held in the series, considering that it will be held after the end of the ongoing T20 World Cup. Furthermore, with the ODI World Cup slated to be held in 2027, the three 50-over matches could prove to be good practice for the Indian team as they look to clinch the final piece in their puzzle for glory.

The likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will be expected to feature for the Men in Blue against Afghanistan, as the two veterans will look to stay up to speed ahead of the ODI World Cup.

India book T20 World Cup semi-final berth

Speaking of team India’s current assignments, the side is currently competing in the T20 World Cup 2026. Taking on the West Indies in game 52 of the tournament, team India registered a brilliant win in the do-or-die clash as Sanju Samson’s marvellous performance helped India defeat the Windies and move into the knockout stages of the tournament.

The two sides locked horns at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Batting first, the West Indies posted a total of 195 runs in the first innings, and India, through Sanju Samson’s masterclass of 97* runs, chased down the target and won the game by five wickets to make their way into the semi-final.

