PM Modi speaks to Jordan's King Abdullah II, reaffirms India's support for peace in Middle East

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spokes with Jordan King Abdullah II and conveyed India's concerns over the situation in the Middle East, where a conflict is underway between the United States (US), Israel and Iran. The prime minister, during the conversation, said India supports peace in the region, while thanking Abdullah II for taking care of the Indian community there.

"Spoke with His Majesty King Abdullah II, the King of Jordan," PM Modi said on X (formerly Twitter), while tagging Abdullah II. "Conveyed our deep concern at the evolving situation in the region. We reaffirm our support for peace, security and the well-being of the people of Jordan. I thanked him for taking care of the Indian community in Jordan in this difficult hour."

As the war rages on the Middle East, PM Modi has stayed in touch with all Gulf leaders and consistently taken a stock of the situation in the region. Earlier in the day, he also held talks with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud and Bahrain King Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa, and reiterated India's call for a solution via dialogue and diplomacy.

Before this, he held talks with United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Sunday. Besides, he also spoke with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday and condemned Iran's attack on countries in the Gulf. A day later, Netanyahu thanked the Indian prime minister for supporting Israel and said that people of India are greatly admired in his country.

On Sunday, PM Modi also chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), which was attended by all top leaders and beauracats, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, National Security Advisers (NSA) Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan and others.

In the meeting, he stressed that focus should be made on safety of the Indians in the Middle East. "It (CCS) expressed serious concern over the safety and security of the large Indian expatriate community in the region," the government said in an official statement later.