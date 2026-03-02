West Indies, Zimbabwe stranded in India despite T20 World Cup exit, know reason

Kolkata:

West Indies finds itself stuck in Kolkata after their heavy-wight Super Eights clash against India on Sunday, March 1. Geopolitical tensions in the Middle East ripple across global aviation and that forced the Shai Hope-led side to extend their stay. What was meant to be a routine flight home has turned into a waiting game, with players confined to their hotel rooms with luggage packed.

The travel chaos stems from Israel’s pre-emptive strike on Iran, which sparked retaliatory actions and led to widespread airspace closures across West Asia. Dubai Airport, a critical hub for flights between India and the Caribbean, has suspended operations entirely, while other major transit points in the region have dramatically reduced their schedules.

For the West Indies, the timing could not be worse. With international flights rerouted or cancelled, the squad has no clear path home. Zimbabwe’s team has faced similar difficulties in Delhi, who wait for clearance as well.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is working behind the scenes, liaising with airlines and authorities to find alternative routes through Europe, South Asia, or South-East Asia. Officials are optimistic but there are no clear updates at the moment.

Meanwhile, the players remain in Kolkata, passing the days with light training and team meetings, the city buzzing with World Cup energy around them, even as their journey home hangs in the balance. Coaches and management are on constant calls with ICC and airlines, hoping a workable route emerges before fatigue sets in.

India eliminate West Indies

India beat West Indies by five wickets at Eden Gardens to end their campaign in the T20 World Cup 2026. In the must-win game, the Caribbeans posted 195 runs on the board in the first innings, but Sanju Samson’s blistering knock of unbeaten 97 runs got the job done for the hosts. With that, India have confirmed their place in the semi-finals as the Suryakumar Yadav-led side will host England at the Wankhede Stadium. In the other semi-final, South Africa will play New Zealand in Kolkata.

