Nigeria secure U19 Women's World Cup place after thrilling Africa Qualifier final

New Delhi:

Nigeria secured their place at next year’s U19 Women’s T20 World Cup after edging Zimbabwe by four runs in the final of the Africa Qualifier in Dar es Salaam. They remained unbeaten throughout the competition and earned Africa’s sole qualification spot for the tournament, which will be jointly hosted by Bangladesh and Nepal. Meanwhile, apart from Nigeria, South Africa will also represent Africa, having earned direct qualification.

When it comes to the match, Nigeria defended a modest total of 98 after Zimbabwe’s chase went down to the final over. The Chevrons were dismissed for 94 with one delivery still remaining, as Nigeria’s bowlers maintained their composure during a tense finish. Christabel Chukwuonye led from the front with 21, while Beauty Oguai contributed 19 and Jessica Bien made 15.

Zimbabwe’s Christine Mutasa took two wickets and Tadiwanashe Garutsa claimed one as Nigeria’s innings was brought to a close.

What happened in the chase?

The Zimbabwean response was led by Salem Museka, who scored 27 runs. Bethel Zinyama added 21 and Nicolette Nyika made 18 as they had little to no support from the other batters. Their efforts kept the chase alive, but Nigeria’s attack eventually shut the door. Usen Peace proved deadly for Nigeria, as she claimed three wickets. Jennifer Godwin and Annointed Akhigbe added two wickets each to complete the defensive effort.

After the game, Chukwuonye overcame with emotion and credited the team’s unity and coaching staff for their success. “I actually cried when the game was over because I couldn’t really express what I was feeling. The next phase is just the beginning and we know it will be tougher. My team has really been the best.” Chukwuonye said.

She also highlighted how the players responded when the pressure peaked in the final over.

“They listened to the coaches, stayed united and, even with the pressure in the last over, they were able to hold their nerves. I wouldn’t be here holding this trophy without the support of the coaching crew and my players. I am very grateful to all of them.”

On the other hand, Uganda completed the tournament in third position after defeating Rwanda by seven wickets. They reached 74 in 16.1 overs while losing three wickets. Hosts Tanzania took fifth place after beating Kenya by 29 runs. Tanzania scored 106 before dismissing Kenya for 77 in 19 overs.

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