Delhi building collapse: PG owner booked, magisterial probe ordered as deaths rise to 5 | 10 Points

New Delhi:

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday ordered a magisterial probe and directed the police to register a first information report (FIR) in connection with the collapse of a multi-storey building in Satya Niketan's area earlier in the afternoon. The development comes hours after she vowed strict action and directed authorities to provide all possible help to the needy.

Following her instructions, the Delhi Police booked the boys' PG owner Hariram under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the South Campus Police Station.

"A case vide FIR No 153/26 u/s 105/290/125(a) BNS, PS South Campus has been registered against the alleged owner Hariram and others. The building was a PG. It is alleged that renovation work was being undertaken on the Ground Floor, which led to the collapse of the building. Multiple teams have been formed to trace the alleged persons," the Delhi Police said.

Death toll rises to five in Delhi building collapse, rescue operations underway: 10 points

1. Death toll rises to five

The death toll has been increased to five. The count is feared to rise as many are still feared trapped under the ruble, officials said.

2. CM orders magisterial probe

Delhi CM has ordered a magisterial inquiry of the incident and FIR against the building owner. Those found responsible for this grave incident will be held fully accountable and dealt with under the strictest provisions of law, CMO Delhi in a post on X mentioned.

3. PM Modi calls incident "distressing"

PM Narendra Modi called the incident "distressing". Quoting PM Modi, PMO office in a post on X said, "the collapse of a building at Satya Niketan, Delhi is distressing. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. Authorities are working at the site and assisting those affected in the mishap."

4. "Extremely heartbreaking", here's what LoP Rahul Gandhi said

Rahul Gandhi, Congress MP and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha, said on Sunday that the building collapse in Delhi's Satya Niketan was "extremely heartbreaking and alarming", urging the NDRF, Delhi Fire Service, and all other teams to rescue every single student and ensure that the injured are provided the best possible immediate treatment.

In a post on X in Hindi, he also said Congress and NSUI workers are present at the scene and are ready to provide every possible assistance. "Students' lives were already filled with struggles—now the situation has turned life-threatening. Due to the lack of good hostels in colleges or universities, students are forced to live in PG accommodations, 40-40 at a time under one roof, in inhumane conditions. Every student's life is precious, and their protection must be ensured under all circumstances," he said.

5. ABVP members detained

ABVP members had staged a protest outside the MCD Office at Civic Centre over the building collapse in Satya Niketan. They reportedly vandalised the office, after which many were detained by the police. The protesters were demanding the resignation of the MCD Commissioner.

6. Education Minister Pralhad Joshi speaks with Delhi CM

Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi spoke with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and said he praying for the safety of everyone who is trapped and wishing a speedy recovery for those who have been injured. "Deeply saddened by the news of the private building collapse in Satya Niketan, near Delhi University's South Campus. I have spoken to Delhi Chief Minister Smt. @gupta_rekha ji, who is personally monitoring and has assured me that all necessary rescue and relief measures are being undertaken expeditiously," Joshi wrote on X.

7. No time for political blame game: Congress MP

Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda has said it is no time for a political blame game and focus should be made on rescuing those who are still trapped under the ruble. "Questions have been raised earlier over fire safety, building safety, building maps, and the functioning of MCD, NDMC, and other authorities. Whatever government is in power will have to answer. I am here not as a politician but as a former Delhi University student and as a human being. But we will seek answers," he said.

8. Rescue operations underway

The NDRF is using dogs in the rescue operation. It is also using Collapsed Structure Search And Rescue Equipment and top officials, including DIG (Operations) Satwinder Singh Soodan, remain at spot, supervising the operation. "NDRF is using breaching and cutting equipment, diamond chain saw, shoring equipment like high strength inflatable bags, hydraulic Jack. Combi cutter, cutters, plasma cutters etc. life detectors and canines are also being used for detection," it said in a statement.

9. "Felt like an earthquake," says eyewitness

The moment at which the multi-storey building collapsed in Delhi's Satya Niketan area was like an earthquake for many which forced many people to rush out of their houses, recalled an eyewitness on Sunday, while adding that the structure housed a boys' PG named 'Hostel Daze'.

"The entire building shook as if it were at the epicenter of a major earthquake. We genuinely thought an earthquake had struck. When we walked over to the square and looked from the balcony, everything was covered in a thick cloud of dust and debris. That was when we realised a building nearby had collapsed," he told news agency PTI.

10. "Nearby buildings could collapse," warns eyewitness

An eyewitness has warned that a nearby building that houses a girls' PG could also collapse at "any moment". "These buildings are standing like a domino, if one goes down, others could follow. Students travel from far away and it is tragic that they are losing their lives due to faulty infrastructure," he told news agency PTI.

-With PTI and ANI Inputs

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'No one will be spared': Delhi CM Rekha Gupta vows strict action over Satya Niketan building collapse